When Denny Hamlin proposed a bold fix to curb NASCAR’s ‘oversaturated’ season

In 2010, Denny Hamlin proposed cutting down the NASCAR schedule. At a time when most drivers focused on their championship push or kept their views safe, Hamlin called the season "oversaturated" and argued that fewer races would make the product better.

In 2010, SB Nation asked Hamlin what changes he would implement if he were in charge of NASCAR. His answer was clear: shorten the season.

“[The season is] oversaturated—there are so many races that the fans have too many options. If you had 25 races or 20 races, something like that, there’d be more of a demand for the race ticket,” he said. (SB Nation, 2010)

He added, “I think you'd probably see better racing because of it, too, honestly. Because the less chances we have to get wins, the more aggressive we're going to be.” (SB Nation, 2010)

At the time, Denny Hamlin was leading the Sprint Cup Series standings with only two races remaining in the season. With 36 points-paying races stretching from February to November, plus non-points events like the Clash and All-Star Race, drivers and teams endure a relentless calendar..

In the same 2010 interview, Denny Hamlin explained how shortening the season would affect race-day strategy. With fewer races, he argued, each one would matter more. Drivers would take bigger risks, and fans would feel the urgency. The lack of scarcity, he hinted, made regular-season races feel interchangeable at times.

His proposal also had financial implications. Fewer races would likely mean reduced revenue from TV deals and sponsorships. But Hamlin believed the long-term gain—a better product and stronger fan engagement—could outweigh the short-term loss.

“You're coming with me, buddy”: Denny Hamlin's aggressive streak resurfaces in Phoenix

Denny Hamlin admitted his role in a late-race incident with Ross Chastain at Phoenix in 2023. During an episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin recounted how, with fading track position and fresh tires behind him, he made a deliberate move.

“[I said,] ‘You're coming with me, buddy.’ I did... no, it wasn't a mistake. I unleashed. I let the wheel go,” he said.[1:31 onwards]

The move was masked in the moment as just another tough racing incident, but Hamlin’s honesty post-race turned it into a bigger controversy. NASCAR responded quickly, issuing a $50,000 fine and deducting 25 driver points. They cited Sections 4.4 B and D of the NASCAR Rule Book, covering actions deemed detrimental to stock car racing.

Denny Hamlin and Chastain had clashed several times throughout 2022, turning what might have been just another hard-nosed battle into something more personal. By 2023, the rivalry had grown, and Phoenix was the boiling point. NASCAR officials took the confession seriously, seeing it not just as on-track behavior but as an open challenge to sportsmanship standards.

After the penalty, Denny Hamlin appealed the decision, posting on X that the racing was hard but within bounds.

“There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport,” he argued.

However, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel disagreed and upheld NASCAR’s ruling. The incident showed a shift in how the sport handles driver transparency in the media-heavy times. Hamlin’s frankness was praised by many fans, but it also revealed the risks of saying too much.

