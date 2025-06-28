"There was also no manipulation": When Denny Hamlin’s podcast honesty led to a $50K penalty from NASCAR

Denny Hamlin found himself in the middle of a drama in 2023 when he confessed to his intentions in a late-race incident with Ross Chastain during a NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix. Days after the race, the veteran admitted his mistake on his Actions Detrimental podcast, and NASCAR responded with a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction.

Hamlin and Chastain clashed a few times throughout the 2022 season. By the time the Cup Series rolled into Phoenix in March 2023, that rivalry had turned into a pattern. In the closing stages, Hamlin pushed Chastain into the wall. At the time, it looked like tight racing, but days later, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver explained it differently.

"I'm probably running sixth or seventh, I'm about to get passed by everybody behind me who's on fresh tires. I'm about to finish in the mid-teens and I said, 'You're coming with me, buddy.' I did... no, it wasn't a mistake. I unleashed. I let the wheel go and I said, 'He's coming with me," Hamlin said on his podcast. (1:31 onwards)

NASCAR raised a L1 penalty for Denny Hamlin within the week, under Sections 4.4 B & D of the NASCAR Rule Book, which addresses actions detrimental to stock car racing. Hamlin filed an appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel (NMAP), arguing no manipulation of the race. He wrote on X:

"After much consideration I’ve decided that I will appeal the decision by NASCAR to penalize me. What happened on Sunday was common hard racing that happens each and every weekend. There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport."

However, the panel upheld the penalty. The incident marked a turning point in how NASCAR polices driver commentary in the media-heavy modern era. Hamlin's honesty, while appreciated by fans, placed him at odds with the system.

"It came across totally wrong": Denny Hamlin's 2022 meme post also drew NASCAR's attention

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin before the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Source: Imagn

That was not the first time Denny Hamlin landed in trouble for his off-track actions. In 2022, he joined the list of NASCAR drivers who underwent sensitivity training after he posted a Family Guy meme on X, stereotyping Asian drivers.

After being wrecked in a multi-car pileup started by Kyle Larson at Talladega in April 2022, Hamlin responded with the post as a nod to Larson's Japanese descent and drew a backlash from the fans online. Hamlin deleted the post within hours and issued an apology on X:

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin LINK I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize.

NASCAR mandated sensitivity training, under its Member Conduct policy, without docking points or fining him. Larson, himself, served sensitivity training in 2020 for publicly using a racial slur and was suspended for a year.

