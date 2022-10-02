When a fan stole NASCAR's Talladega pace car!

As the NASCAR Cup Series gears up to go racing at the 2.66-mile-long behemoth that is Talladega Superspeedway, it might as well be the perfect time to look back at the track's somewhat wacky past. The Lincoln, Alabama oval is the largest and longest track on the calendar and stands as a place where skill and execution from drivers and teams go hand-in-hand with luck as well as controlled aggression on the track.

Talladega Superspeedway, as a venue for the highest echelon of stock car racing, has served the sport with immense exposure. It has also been the centerpiece of cult classic movies such as Talladega Nights, which introduced the sport to a new audience. As drivers head into the 500-mile-long Yellawood 500, it is also the best time to look back at one of the wackiest memories in NASCAR's history.

Drivers often see themselves stealing a victory off another competitor's hands as they cross the checkered flag, but rarely has the sport seen the actual pace car being stolen! The 1986 Winston 500 saw a certain individual by the name of Darren Crowder get annoyed by the traffic jam around Lincoln created by the 125,000 fans traveling to the race.

Crowder, who was visiting the town to potentially buy a motorcycle, had no plans of going to see the race, although that changed quickly. He was seen jumping fences onto the racetrack and taking off in the Pontiac-manufactured pace car that stood on the start-finish line. Before officials could realize what was going on, the Trans Am was speeding down 2.66-miles of concrete at speeds of over 100mph.

With the county sheriff's department chasing after the runaway pace car, a roadblock was set up on the track to stop Crowder. Once he was apprehended, the race could finally start with the Alabama man's antics off the track.

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 kicks off on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The Yellawood 500 saw drivers participate in qualifying yesterday to decide who starts up front, with Christopher Bell clinching the Busch Light Pole Award.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin line up behind the #20 of Bell for the 500-mile-long race. The complete starting lineup was confirmed by journalist Bob Pockrass on Twitter.

Watch Yellawood 500 at 2:00 pm ET on USA Network this Sunday afternoon.

