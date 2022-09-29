NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500. The venue will host the 31st race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fifth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway will host the Cup race for the 107th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 188 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles in total.

Last year, 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace Jr. won his first Cup race at this venue and will look to defend his win.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, October 1, 2022

YellaWood 500 qualifying: High 74°F, Low 53°F, mostly cloudy, isolated showers, and a 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 2, 2022

YellaWood 500 main race: High 75°F, Low 53°F, mostly cloudy, isolated showers, and a 20-30% chance of rain.

As a reminder, there will be no practice sessions this weekend.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Talladega

(ET)



Fri

3:30-No TV-Truck qual

5:30-USA-Xfinity qual



Sat

10:30-NBC Sports web/app stream-Cup qual

12:30-FS1-Truck race 20-20-54

4-USA-Xfinity race 25-25-63

(sundown 7:29 ET / 6:29 CT)



Sun

2-NBC-Cup race 60-60-68



*no practice

*all tech Friday

NWS: 70s, 20-30% rain Talladega(ET)Fri3:30-No TV-Truck qual5:30-USA-Xfinity qualSat10:30-NBC Sports web/app stream-Cup qual12:30-FS1-Truck race 20-20-544-USA-Xfinity race 25-25-63(sundown 7:29 ET / 6:29 CT)Sun2-NBC-Cup race 60-60-68*no practice*all tech FridayNWS: 70s, 20-30% rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2022 iteration of the YellaWood 500 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #62 - Noah Gragson (i) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Talladega Superspeedway, the longest track on the schedule, on October 2nd, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far