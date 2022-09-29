Create

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Modified Sep 29, 2022 05:00 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500. The venue will host the 31st race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fifth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway will host the Cup race for the 107th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 188 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles in total.

Last year, 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace Jr. won his first Cup race at this venue and will look to defend his win.

Who would you pick as a drafting partner? 💨 #YellaWood500 | #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/FJZQoFeqcW

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, October 1, 2022

YellaWood 500 qualifying: High 74°F, Low 53°F, mostly cloudy, isolated showers, and a 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 2, 2022

YellaWood 500 main race: High 75°F, Low 53°F, mostly cloudy, isolated showers, and a 20-30% chance of rain.

As a reminder, there will be no practice sessions this weekend.

Talladega(ET)Fri3:30-No TV-Truck qual5:30-USA-Xfinity qualSat10:30-NBC Sports web/app stream-Cup qual12:30-FS1-Truck race 20-20-544-USA-Xfinity race 25-25-63(sundown 7:29 ET / 6:29 CT)Sun2-NBC-Cup race 60-60-68*no practice*all tech FridayNWS: 70s, 20-30% rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2022 iteration of the YellaWood 500 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - Daniel Hemric (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #62 - Noah Gragson (i)
  35. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  36. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Talladega Superspeedway, the longest track on the schedule, on October 2nd, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

