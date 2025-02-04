When Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing debuted Luka Doncic-inspired livery on Tyler Reddick’s ride

The basketball world was stunned amid the news that longtime Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The five-time NBA All-Star helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA finals last season.

Doncic is one of the most well-known basketball players on the court today. Back in 2023, Doncic's likeness was featured on a NASCAR Cup Series car. Ahead of the Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway, Tyler Reddick's #45 23XI Racing Toyota had a Doncic-inspired look. An X account by the name Nice Kicks posted a photo of the paint scheme, writing:

"Michael Jordan’s @NASCAR team, @23XIRacing, has unveiled a new Luka Doncic-inspired racecar for this week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway 🤠🏁"

Nice Kicks further reported that the green and white design was an homage to the Jordan Luka 2 "Trickshot," a new Doncic-inspired shoe release. Kicks added:

"The car’s design takes after the upcoming Jordan Luka 2 “Trickshot,” which is inspired by all of the trick shots, moves, and fun Luka likes to have on court in warm-ups 😃"

Doncic, along with the now-former Mavericks Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, were traded to the Lakers on Saturday night in exchange for Max Christie, Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick. Since 2018, Doncic spent seven seasons with the Mavericks and helped lead the organization to a lot of success. He most notably helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA finals last season, where they were defeated by the Boston Celtics.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, co-owns 23XI Racing with 54-time Cup Series winner Denny Hamlin. The duo fields three full-time Cup Series entries with the organization. Reddick continues to pilot the #45 machine while Bubba Wallace drives the #23 Toyota and Riley Herbst is in charge of the #35 Toyota.

Jimmie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal recently faced off in a free throw challenge

The Luka Doncic-inspired episode isn't the only NASCAR-NBA crossover that has happened. Most recently, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal competed against each other in a high-stakes free throw challenge.

The goal of the contest was to make five free throw shots before the other person did so. If O'Neal won, he would get to design Johnson's car for the upcoming 2025 Daytona 500. If Johnson won, he would design O'Neal's outfit for the event. While it came down to the wire, O'Neal would eventually win the contest.

The free throw challenge was captured on film, which Johnson posted to X, writing:

"Never thought my paint scheme would come down to a free-throw contest… but here we are. Going head-to-head with @SHAQ to decide my @Carvana scheme for Daytona. Who you got?"

If he makes the field, the 2025 Daytona 500 will be Johnson's 22nd start in the prestigious event. He is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, having captured the checkered flag in both 2006 and 2013.

