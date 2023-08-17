When is NASCAR Arcade Rush coming out? Exploring the launch date, price, platform, and more

The world of NASCAR is set to be featured digitally via an officially licensed video game. The title is called NASCAR Arcade Rush.

After years of outcry by fans for a racing video game featuring the beloved sport, GameMill Entertainment will finally release the much-awaited arcade game this year.

Despite taking a light-hearted, casual approach to racing instead of being a simulation-focused game, NASCAR Arcade Rush aims to please the sport's fans from every age demographic.

Launching on September 15, 2023, for various platforms such as PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, along with Nintendo Switch and PC via popular platform Steam, the game features a unique take on stock car racing.

It will feature the sport's most iconic tracks with a twist, as well as a complete suite of vehicles. With several modes, such as Career, Quick Race, and Time Attack, fans can play on their own terms while retaining the fun factor of a new video game.

The game also allows players to customize their cars according to their own preferences while they try and navigate the track and the jumps, nitro boosts, and several other unique features.

NASCAR Arcade Rush to also release a digital-exclusive add-on bundle

The Project-X digital exclusive downloadable content for NASCAR Arcade Rush will also be offered to players. The bundle includes a copy of the base game along with extra featured content.

The Project-X bundle includes the following add-ons:

A hovercraft car model developed as part of Project-X Project-X paint scheme, rims, wheels, and spoiler Project-X-themed drivers suit and helmet Project-X team sponsorship option Project-X vehicle FX package A set of four additional in-game emojis to showcase your style

With the base game priced at $49.99 and the DLC package at $59.99, major retailers across the country are accepting pre-orders for the much-awaited title. The Project-X bundle, however, will only be available to download via the respective platform's game stores.

With a multiplayer mode also a part of the game, fans of the sport will finally be able to race against each other in a setting they never imagined would be possible!