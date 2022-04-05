5 NASCAR tracks with the steepest banking

Modern NASCAR is synonymous with banked speedways and super speedways.

These are oval tracks that are designed in such a way that they have a set amount of 'banking'. Banked tracks allow stock cars to maintain more speed through a corner than if they were flat. It all comes down to the physics of how any car operates.

For example, if you have ever driven a car, you know how much speed you can take into a turn. If you start to increase that speed, there comes a moment when the car doesn’t turn anymore and washes wide.

This is where a banked corner helps, as your tires generate maximum grip while the centripetal forces push the car against the slanting tarmac, resulting in even greater cornering speeds without the cars washing wide.

Top five steepest tracks on the 2022 NASCAR calendar

The 2022 season is well underway, with six races under our belts. So far, we have been to a super speedway as well as a road course, which brings about completely different types of racing.

However, stock car racing has its roots in oval tracks, and these are the most hardcore ovals one can find the Next Gen cars racing on this year:

5. Darlington Raceway

Often nicknamed 'The Lady in Black', the Darlington Raceway in the city of Darlington, South Carolina sports a maximum banking of 25° and is notoriously difficult to race on. The track is unique in its egg-shaped layout and also houses a stock car museum inside the premises.

4. Atlanta Motor Speedway

The newly refurbished Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, has recently been made safer to race on while improving its high-speed characteristics. The track features a maximum of 28° of banking.

Popular movies such as Smokey and the Bandit II and Stroker Ace were also shot on the track's premises.

3. Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is called the fastest half-mile track in NASCAR for a reason. The track is incredibly short at 0.5 miles, and sports 30° of banking making for thrilling races.

Situated in Bristol, Tennessee, the track is a favorite amongst fans as it is the only venue to host a Cup Series race on dirt, throwing NASCAR back to its roots.

2. Daytona Internation Speedway

Daytona International Speedway in Miami was the first oval track designed with flat-out racing in mind. As it's called, the tri-oval does not require drivers to lift off at any time. It sports a maximum banking of 31° and hosts NASCAR's most well-known race, the Daytona 500.

The premises also house a road course that uses part of the oval track for the most prestigious forms of motor sports to race on. Everything from Endurance Racing to GT cars visit the globally renowned racetrack.

1. Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is one of the most recognizable tracks on the 2022 calendar due to its fast nature and the cult classic movie, Talladega Nights. The track itself is the crown jewel of NASCAR and it sports a maximum banking of 33°.

Often called "Dega", the track is located at the former Anniston Air Force Base in Lincoln, Alabama. Along with being the most steeply banked, Talladega is also the longest oval at 2.66-miles long.

The venue will host the Yellawood 500 this year on the 2nd of October.

