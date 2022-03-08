Where is Bubba Wallace Jr. on NASCAR Cup Series table after Pennzoil 400?

Bubba Wallace Jr. finished 25th on Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway following a wreck during the race.

After an unfortunate ending, the driver of car No. 23 Bubba Wallace Jr., stands in tenth place in the 2022 Cup Series points table with 78 points, zero wins and one top-five.

Driving the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Petty GMS Motorsports, Erik Jones got into an accident and started spinning in the middle of the 1.5-mile-long Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace Jr. was running in his path and had to make a split-second turn.

Bubba Wallace has worked his way into the top 10, riding 7th behind Martin Truex Jr.

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camaro deviated from the right angle to avoid minor contact with Jones’ car. In doing so, Bubba Wallace Jr. had to force himself off the track and into the pit area. But a fatal accident that could have seriously injured either one of them was avoided.

Erik Jones slams the wall and then Bubba Wallace hooks it hard left to miss slamming into the 43.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman won the Pennzoil 400, the third race of the season and seventh of his Cup Series career.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway featuring the debut of the Next Gen cars produced 23 lead changes among 15 different drivers. Bowman and Ross Chastain won stage one and stage two, respectively.

Find out where Bubba Wallace Jr. and other driver stands in the Cup Series points table

Here is the list of drivers that stand in the Cup Series points table:

1. Kyle Larson - 113

2. Martin Truex Jr. - 107

3. Joey Logano - 104

4. Austin Cindric - 103

5. Kyle Busch - 102

6. Aric Almirola - 97

7. Chase Elliott - 88

8. Alex Bowman - 80

9. Austin Dillon - 78

10. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 78

11. Kurt Busch - 77

12. Brad Keselowski - 77

13. Ryan Blaney - 75

14. Chase Briscoe - 74

15. Erik Jones - 74

16. Kevin Harvick - 69

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 69

18. Tyler Reddick - 68

19. Ty. Dillon - 63

20. Ross Chastain - 62

21. William Byron - 62

22. Chris Buescher - 56

23. Michael McDowell - 55

24. Corey LaJoie - 54

25. Daniel Suárez - 53

26. Cole Custer - 52

27. Justin Haley - 48

28. Todd Gilliland - 44

29. Christopher Bell - 38

30. Denny Hamlin - 38

31. Cody Ware - 36

32. Harrison Burton - 34

33. B. J. McLeod Ford - 34

34. David Ragan - 29

35. Garrett Smithley - 23

36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15

37. Greg Biffle - 4

