Where did Chase Elliott undergo his surgery after his accident?

The NASCAR Cup Series field will finally see Chase Elliott return to racing ways this weekend. The final event of the 2023 short-track swing will see the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver back on track after missing out on racing for multiple weeks.

Suffering from a broken tibia sustained during a snowboarding accident on March 3, Elliott was seen out of the car for a total of six weeks. As a result, he sits in P34 on the driver's standings table.

Elliott will be seen behind the wheel of his car this Sunday (April 16) at Martinsville Speedway. Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry and Sports Car ace Jordan Taylor were seen substituting Elliott during his absence due to injury at Hendrick Motorsports.

According to reports, Chase Elliott's post-accident surgery took place at The Steadman Clinic. It is a US National Medical Center in Veil, Colorado founded by orthopedic surgeon Richard Steadman. The Dawsonville, Georgia native was handed a medical waiver by NASCAR to still be eligible for the 2023 Cup Series championship.

However, he will need to visit Victory Lane to do so. This is because graduating into the postseason on points alone is unlikely to happen, although mathematically possible.

Rick Hendrick elaborates on Chase Elliott's determination to return to NASCAR

Ever since Chase Elliott's injury, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has been dedicated to making his return to the sport as soon as possible. Speaking on how Elliott has dedicated his time and resources towards his recovery in the best possible way, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said:

"We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off. Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the #9 team."

He added:

"Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins."

Elliott was cleared to make his 260th Cup Series start on Tuesday this week, with him deciding to make his comeback at Martinsville Speedway itself. The short track will also witness the return of Alan Gustafson, Elliott's crew chief after serving his suspension handed by NASCAR. The NOCO 400 goes live from the Ridgeway, Virginia track this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes