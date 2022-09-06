Where does Hailie Deegan live in North Carolina?

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan enjoys being one of the most popular faces in the junior series of stock car racing. The David Gilliland Racing driver is a prominent face with the younger generation of fans that are being drawn to the sport due to the presence of drivers such as Deegan, including interest from female fans. A prominent social media personality as well as an avid YouTuber, she has made a name for herself on the field for ranking up to the Truck Series quickly with her moves behind the wheel of a car.

The Temecula, California native started out riding dirt bikes, following in the footsteps of her father Brian Deegan, a prominent motocross rider and off-road racer. Being the eldest of three siblings in the family, Hailie was the first to develop a love for competition as she was surrounded by engines and racing throughout her childhood.

Hailie Deegan is currently seen driving the #1 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing after she made her full-time appearance in the series in 2021. Her prior experience in stock car racing included the ARCA Menards Series and the K&N Pro Series. The 21-year-old also served as a development driver for Toyota and Ford before making her full-time truck series debut.

Being the sole female driver on the grid, Deegan has had her work cut out in an industry otherwise dominated by the opposite sex. She has proven to be an asset to the sport, following the likes of former drivers such as Danica Patrick in marketing NASCAR to a newer audience.

So where does Hailie Deegan live?

Hailie Deegan is known to reside in Mooresville, North Carolina with her boyfriend Chase Cabre. The town, situated in the southwest section of Iredell County, serves as the hub for the headquarters of many prominent stock car racing teams, with their shops where the cars are built. Mooresville is considered a part of the Charlotte Metropolitan Area, with a population of 38,498 according to the 2020 United States census.

Hailie Deegan is also often seen visiting her hometown of Temecula, California, which is where the rest of the Deegan family resides. Temecula reported a population of 110,003 in the 2020 census and is situated far away from North Carolina on the west coast of the country.

Watch the 21-year-old drive this weekend at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 200 on Sunday.

