Where is NASCAR racing this weekend? Exploring the time, venue, and more

This weekend, NASCAR will be in Illinois for the Cup Series race. World Wide Technology Raceway will host the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series event.

It is the third straight sold-out event on the NASCAR calendar, following the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is also the second consecutive sellout at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

On Monday, both the Cup and Xfinity races in Charlotte were held. Ryan Blaney, who won the Coca-Cola 600 for the first time since 2021, had a strong run that will put him in the mix for the championship later this year.

Chase Elliott's collision with Denny Hamlin was determined to be deliberate, resulting in a one-race penalty for this week's event. Corey Lajoie will drive the No. 9 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, while Carson Hocevar will make his Cup Series debut in Lajoie's customary ride, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here's all you need to know about the race on Sunday:

Weather forecast for the cup series on Sunday

At the start of the Cup race, the weather will be mostly sunny with a high of 92 degrees and no possibility of rain.

Race Timing | All times in ET

Garage open

12:30 pm | Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm | Cup race

Where to watch

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 at 3:30 pm. Coverage will begin at 2 pm and Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 pm and will also be available on mrn.com. The MRN broadcast will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch will lead the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday

Following a pole-winning lap of 137.187 mph during the qualifying round at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Kyle Busch will take the lead at the start of Enjoy Illinois 300. Busch has won 33 Cup Series poles in total, but this one is his first at the Midwest racetrack.

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying

After a lap of 137.153 miles per hour, Ryan Blaney, who won the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on Monday night, will join Busch on the front row. The top three finishers were Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin.

The top four starters for Sunday's race are William Byron, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logano, the reigning champion at the St. Louis oval. Austin Cindric rounds out the top 10.

