Where to watch NASCAR Cup Series races for the remainder of the season? Full coverage schedule explored

The broadcasting rights for the second half of the 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series season have been taken over by NBC and USA Network from FOX Sports. NBC, USA Network, and Peacock will be presenting a total of 39 races including 20 Cup Series and 19 Xfinity Series this season.

NBC will kick-off its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series coverage with this weekend’s Ally 400, which is scheduled to be held at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25 at 7:00 pm ET. While USA Network enters its second season as NBC Sports’ cable home of the sport with 25 Cup and Xfinity races this season.

USA Network will begin its 2023 coverage from Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24 at 3:30 pm ET, while NASCAR Cup Series first race on USA Network will telecast from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9 at 7:00 pm ET.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass The Xfinity race on the Charlotte road course, originally 3:30p ET Oct 7 on USA will now be at 3p ET Oct 7 on NBC ... the Xfinity race at Homestead, originally an NBC race Oct 21, moves to USA (still 3p ET start). The Xfinity race on the Charlotte road course, originally 3:30p ET Oct 7 on USA will now be at 3p ET Oct 7 on NBC ... the Xfinity race at Homestead, originally an NBC race Oct 21, moves to USA (still 3p ET start).

The most-awaited and inaugural Cup Series event at Chicago Street Race will broadcast on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, July 2. Along with the Chicago Street Race, the two major events of the season – regular-season finale race at Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway – will air on NBC and Peacock.

NBC and USA Network 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the remainder of the season

June 25: Nashville Superspeedway (7 pm ET on NBC)

July 2: Chicago Street Race (5:30 pm ET on NBC, Peacock)

July 9: Atlanta Motor Speedway (7:00 pm ET on USA Network)

July 16: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 pm ET on USA Network)

July 23: Pocono Raceway (2:30 pm ET on USA Network)

July 30: Richmond Raceway (3:00 pm ET on USA Network)

August 6: Michigan International Speedway (2:30 pm ET on USA Network)

August 13: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

August 20: Watkins Glen International (3 pm ET on USA Network)

August 26: Daytona International Speedway (7 pm ET on NBC, Peacock)

Playoffs’ Round of 16

September 3: Darlington Raceway (6 pm ET on USA Network)

September 10: Kansas Speedway (3 pm ET on USA Network)

September 16: Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 pm ET on USA Network)

Playoffs’ Round of 12

September 24: Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 pm ET on USA Network)

October 1: Talladega Superspeedway (2 pm ET on NBC)

October 8: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 pm ET on NBC)

Playoffs’ Round of 8

October 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 pm ET on NBC)

October 22: Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 pm ET on NBC)

October 29: Martinsville Speedway (2 pm ET on NBC)

Championship 4

November 5: Phoenix Raceway (3 pm ET on NBC, Peacock)

