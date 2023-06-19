Which is the best trophy in NASCAR? Denny Hamlin gives his verdict

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing in the highest echelon of NASCAR, Denny Hamlin, is one driver who has made a name for himself for being one of the most outspoken in the field of late. Regarded as one of the all-time greats in the history of the sport, Hamlin lends a unique perspective as he looks at things both from a driver's as well as a team owner's perspective.

This gives the #11 FedEx Toyota Camry TRD driver a wider, more in-depth understanding of whether there may be issues with the sport or how fellow drivers race him and vice versa.

Recognizing this outspoken nature, Dale Eanrhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media productions realized an opportunity to put Hamlin behind a microphone with his own podcast.

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures On this day in 2011, Denny Hamlin won at Michigan! On this day in 2011, Denny Hamlin won at Michigan! https://t.co/LWMGnKDyJZ

Actions Detrimental has seen Denny Hamlin speak on various issues and topics within and outside NASCAR. The latest one of these topics comes as a question to the Tampa, Florida, native.

After being asked to give up the name of the best trophy in the sport, Hamlin gave an interesting answer:

"I have to think about that. California is one that I really wanted. At Fontana, like the surfboard, that was cool. There's quite a few of them that are awesome but more silver, more gold, more wood comninations. It just never gets old."

Stating a liking for traditional trophies rather than quirky ones, Denny Hamlin further elaborated on the topic and said:

"If you see some of the biggest trophies in NASCAR or really all of motorsports, it's just a big a** silver."

Dirty Mo Media @DirtyMoMedia Alright, @dennyhamlin 's got his answer so we will ask y'all - what is the BEST trophy in NASCAR? Alright, @dennyhamlin's got his answer so we will ask y'all - what is the BEST trophy in NASCAR? https://t.co/mFerhOCzh0

Denny Hamlin elaborates on his contact with the wall during NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

Suffering from an unforced error the last time NASCAR Cup Series went racing at Sonoma Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was seen having not the best of days.

The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver retired out of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 after making contact with the inside wall on the front straightaway of the track in Wine Country, California.

Hamlin elaborated on the incident after he got out of his wrecked machinery and spoke about the misjudgment he made, saying:

"I was really close by on the #24 (William Byron) and I couldn't really see where I was going and then I went to turn left to kind of peek underneath him and wall was there."

Frontstretch @Frontstretch



Our @dennyhamlin started on pole and led 33 laps today, but contact with the wall late in the race relegated him to a 36th place finish.Our @stephen_stumpf caught up with the driver outside the infield care center: .@dennyhamlin started on pole and led 33 laps today, but contact with the wall late in the race relegated him to a 36th place finish. Our @stephen_stumpf caught up with the driver outside the infield care center: https://t.co/Wy6Ggv3zLq

Watch Denny Hamlin try to redeem a better weekend next time as NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 on June 25, 2023.

