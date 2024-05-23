Which NASCAR driver and team have the most wins in the Coca-Cola 600?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, and excitement is high, as it’s the longest NASCAR race of the season with a length of 600 miles.

The Coca-Cola 600 is a crown jewel race held annually at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR’s most historic oval track. It hosted its first NASCAR race in 1960, where Joe Lee Johnson emerged victorious, driving the #89 Chevrolet for Paul McDuffie.

A total of 37 different drivers have taken the checkered flag in 64 Coca-Cola 600 races, two of whom have been fortunate enough to win four or more times.

With five victories, NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is the most successful driver at Charlotte. He took his first checkered flag on this track in 1978, while his last win came in 1989.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and active Cup driver Jimmie Johnson stands second with four wins at the Charlotte spring race.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 12 Cup wins in the event are the most among all teams. They came in 1988, 1989, 1994, 1997, 1998, 2003–2005, 2007, 2012, 2014, and 2021. Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing has won six times.

Meanwhile, eight different manufacturers have won the Coke 600, and Chevrolet has won the most times with 25 victories. They are followed by Ford with 14, Dodge (8), Dodge (eight), Mercury (4), Plymouth (three), Buick (two), and Pontiac (two).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

The Coca-Cola 600 kicks off at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and eight of the 37 Cup Series 600-mile race winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active 600-mile winners at Charlotte:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Jimmie Johnson, 4, (2014, 2005, 2004, 2003) Martin Truex Jr., 2, (2019, 2016) Ryan Blaney, 1, (2023) Denny Hamlin, 1, (2022) Kyle Larson, 1, (2021) Brad Keselowski, 1, (2020) Kyle Busch, 1, (2018) Austin Dillon, 1, (2017)

Team Penske driver Blaney is the defending winner of the event and will aim to become the seventh different driver to win back-to-back Charlotte spring races.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.