Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Cook Out Southern 500?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. The excitement is high as it’s the final race of the regular season before the beginning of the playoff season.

Cook Out Southern 500 is one of the most historic races on the schedule. The event is held annually at “The Lady in Black,” which is located in Darlington, South Carolina.

NASCAR hosted the first Southern 500 back in 1950, where Johnny Mantz emerged victorious driving the #98 Plymouth for Hubert Westmoreland.

Since the inaugural Southern 500, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at NASCAR’s challenging race.

A total of 53 different NASCAR drivers have taken the checkered flag at Darlington, and 29 of the 53 have multiple Darlington wins.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads the Cook Out Southern 500 in victories with six wins. Gordon took his first checkered flag at the event in 1995, while his last win came in 2007.

Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones are the only two active Cup drivers who have scored multiple wins at the event. Hamlin has three wins, while Jones has two wins in the Darlington Fall race.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 12 wins at the Southern 500 are the most among all teams. They came in 1986, 1995–1998, 2002–2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2023. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing has won eight times.

Eleven different manufacturers have won at this event, while Chevrolet (29) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (16), Toyota (8), Mercury (5), Oldsmobile (4), Dodge (3), Pontiac (2), Buick (2), Hudson (2), Plymouth (2), and AMC (1).

Last 15 Cook Out Southern 500 winners ft. Jimmie Johnson

The Cook Out Southern 500 kicks off at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the last 15 Southern 500 winners:

2009 - Mark Martin 2010 - Denny Hamlin 2011 - Regan Smith 2012 - Jimmie Johnson 2013 - Matt Kenseth 2014 - Kevin Harvick 2015 - Carl Edwards 2016 - Martin Truex Jr. 2017 - Denny Hamlin 2018 - Brad Keselowski 2019 - Erik Jones 2020 - Kevin Harvick 2021 - Denny Hamlin 2022 - Erik Jones 2023 - Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back Cook Out Southern 500.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 6 pm ET on USA Network.

