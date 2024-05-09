Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Darlington Raceway?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400, and excitement is high as it's a throwback weekend with drivers honoring iconic paint schemes of the past.

The Darlington Raceway, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” is one of the most historic oval tracks. It hosted its first NASCAR race in 1950 with the Southern 500, where Johnny Mantz emerged victorious, driving the #98 Plymouth for Hubert Westmoreland on that occasion.

Since the inaugural race, some of the biggest stars and teams have had at least one victory at Darlington Raceway. A total of 54 different drivers have taken the checkered flag at least once in 123 races in Darlington.

With 10 victories, NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson is the most successful driver at Darlington. Pearson took his first checkered flag at this track in 1968, while his last win came in 1980. He also owns the record for the most Cup poles at “The Lady in Black” with 12.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. stands second with nine wins at “The Track Too Tough to Tame," followed by Jeff Gordon with seven and Bobby Allison with five.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 22 Cup wins at Darlington are the most among all teams. They came in 1986, 1995–1998, 2002–2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2023, 1991, 1996, 2004, and 2023. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing has won 10 times.

Meanwhile, 11 different manufacturers have won at this venue, and Chevrolet has won the most times with 45 victories. They are followed by Ford with 35, Toyota (10), Mercury (10), Oldsmobile (six), Dodge (five), Plymouth (four), Buick (four), Pontiac (four), Hudson (three), and AMC (two).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 kicks off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, and eight of the 54 Cup Series Darlington Raceway winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Darlington:

Driver – wins - seasons

Denny Hamlin – 4 – (2021, 2020, 2017, and 2010) Erik Jones - 2 – (2022, 2019) Martin Truex Jr – 2 – (2021, 2016) William Byron - 1- (2023) Kyle Larson - 1 – (2023) Joey Logano – 1 – (2022) Brad Keselowski – 1 – (2018) Kyle Busch - 1 – (2008)

Catch teams and drivers in action at Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1.