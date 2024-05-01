Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Kansas Speedway?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400, and excitement is high as it's an asphalt oval track with a length of 1.5- miles.

The Kansas Speedway doesn’t have a long history in NASCAR, as it hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 2001 with the Hollywood Casino 400. Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon emerged victorious driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports on that occasion.

Since the inaugural race, some of the biggest stars and teams have had at least one victory at the Kansas Speedway.

A total of 19 different drivers have taken the checkered flag at least once in 36 races in Kansas. Of those 19, seven have won at least twice, while two have won at least three.

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran driver Denny Hamlin is the most successful driver at Kansas with four wins. Hamlin took his first checkered flag at this track in the spring of 2012, while his last win came in 2023. He also has 13 top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes.

Other notable drivers, like Joey Logano, Jeff Gordon, and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, are tied for second with three wins.

With eight wins, Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing tied for the most wins among teams at Kansas. HMS' wins came in 2001, 2002, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2021. JGR won in 2006, 2012–2013, 2016, 2019, 2020–2021, and 2023, Team Penske has six wins.

Meanwhile, four different manufacturers have won at this venue, and Chevrolet has won the most times with 13 victories. They are followed by Toyota with 12, Ford (nine), and Dodge (two).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Kansas Speedway

The AdventHealth 400 kicks off at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, and 10 of the 19 Cup Series Kansas Speedway winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Kansas:

Denny Hamlin – (4 wins) Joey Logano – (3 wins) Kyle Busch – (2 wins) Brad Keselowski – (2 wins) Jimmie Johnson – (3 wins) Martin Truex Jr. – (2 wins) Chase Elliott – (1 win) Kyle Larson – (1 win) Bubba Wallace – (1 win) Tyler Reddick – (1 win)

Catch teams and drivers in action at Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1.