Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Sonoma Raceway?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, and excitement is high, as it's a road course race with a length of 1.99 miles.

The Sonoma Raceway is located on the landform known as Sears Point in the southern Sonoma Mountains in Sonoma, California. The track features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet of total elevation change. It hosted its first NASCAR race in 1989, where Ricky Rudd emerged victorious, driving the #26 Buick for King Racing.

Since the inaugural race, some of the biggest stars and teams have had at least one victory at Sonoma Raceway. A total of 21 different NASCAR drivers have taken the checkered flag in 34 races in Sonoma.

With five victories, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is the most successful driver at Sonoma Raceway. Gordan took his first checkered flag on this track in 1998, while his last win came in 2006. He also owns the record for the most Cup poles at this track with five.

Martin Truex Jr. stands second with four wins at this track, followed by Tony Stewart with three. Among active Cup drivers, Truex Jr. is the only driver with most wins at Sonoma, and Kyle Busch with two wins is the next closest driver.

Hendrick Motorsports’ seven Cup wins at Sonoma are the most among all teams. They came in 1998–2000, 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2021. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing has won six times.

Meanwhile, six different manufacturers have won at this venue, and Chevrolet has won the most times with 13 victories. They are followed by Ford with eight, Toyota (seven), Dodge (three), and Pontiac (two).

Last 15 NASCAR Sonoma winners, ft. Kyle Larson

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 kicks off at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, and four of the 21 Cup Series Sonoma Raceway winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the last 15 Toyota/Save Mart 350 winners:

2008 - Kyle Busch 2009 - Kasey Kahne 2010 - Jimmie Johnson 2011 - Kurt Busch 2012 - Clint Bowyer 2013 - Martin Truex Jr. 2014 - Carl Edwards 2015 - Kyle Busch 2016 - Tony Stewart 2017 - Kevin Harvick 2018 - Martin Truex Jr. 2019 - Martin Truex Jr. 2021 - Kyle Larson 2022 - Daniel Suárez 2023 - Martin Truex Jr.

Catch teams and drivers in action at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on FOX.