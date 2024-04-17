Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Talladega Superspeedway?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500, and excitement is high as it is the longest oval on the NASCAR schedule with a length of 2.66 miles.

Talladega Superspeedway hosted its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race in 1969 with a 500-mile race, where Richard Brickhouse emerged victorious driving the #99 Dodge for Ray Nichels. Since the inaugural race, some of the biggest stars and teams have tasted at least one victory on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval.

A total of 51 different drivers have taken the checkered flag at least once in Talladega so far. Out of those 51, 27 have won at least twice, but only 12 have won at least three times.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt is the most successful driver at Talladega with 10 wins. The Intimidator took his first checkered flag at this track in 1983, and his last win came in 2000. He also holds 23 top-five finishes and 27 top-10 finishes.

Other notable drivers, such as Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and active Cup driver Brad Keselowski, are tied for second with six wins.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 14 Cup wins at Talladega are the most among all teams. The wins came in 1988, 1996–1997, 2000, 2006, 2004–2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2022. Richard Childress Racing has 13 wins to their name.

Meanwhile, nine different manufacturers have won at this venue, and Chevrolet has won the most times with 44 victories. They are followed by Ford with 32, Mercury (7), Oldsmobile (6), Buick (6), Toyota (five), Dodge (four), Pontiac (two), and Plymouth (two).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Talladega Superspeedway

The GEICO 500 is all set to kick off at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, and 11 out of 38 Cup Series Talladega Superspeedway winners are entered for the race.

Here’s a quick look at the at the active winners at the historic Talladega Superspeedway.

Brad Keselowski – (6 wins) Joey Logano - (3 wins) Ryan Blaney - (3 wins) Kyle Busch – (2 wins) Denny Hamlin – (2 wins) Jimmie Johnson – (2 wins) Chase Elliott – (2 win) Aric Almirola – (1 win) Ross Chastain – (1 win) Ricky Stenhouse – (1 win) Bubba Wallace – (1 win)

Catch teams and drivers in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Poll : Who is your favorite NASCAR driver? Dale Earnhardt Jeff Gordon 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback