Which NASCAR team was hit with four penalties at Pocono?

NASCAR issued a quadruple penalty to the Cup Series NY Racing Team at the Pocono Raceway. The Great American Gateway 400 was scheduled for June 22, 2025, at Pocono Raceway and featured 160 laps covering 400 miles.

However, the #44 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver Brennan Poole faced harsh penalties even before the race began. The NY Racing team is a small, open entry that competes part-time in the Cup Series.

The team has completed a few races this season and also attempted to qualify for the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, but failed. J.J. Yeley and Derek Kraus drove for the team in past races before Poole took command of the #44 Chevy for the Pocono Raceway event.

Brennan Poole marked his first start at the 2.5-mile 'Tricky Triangle' track in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2023. However, things were sour for the driver since the pre-race inspection.

The #44 Chevy failed the pre-race inspection thrice ahead of the 160-lap main event before passing it on the fourth attempt. This resulted in harsh penalties for the team at the Pocono Raceway event.

NASCAR ejected the #44 Chevy crew chief, Mark Labretone, for the rest of the race weekend at the Pennsylvania-based track. The team was not allowed to qualify for the race, meaning they had to start the race from the back of the pack.

AqThe NY Racing team lost its privileges of pit stall selection, resulting in a key disadvantage. Also, they were slammed with a pass-through penalty, implying Poole had to drive through the pit road without stopping after taking the green flag.

After these harsh penalties, the #44 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver, Brennan Poole, began the race from P37 and finished in P34 in the 400-mile race. He was out of the race after completing 111 laps and finished one spot above the Spire Motorsports driver, Michael McDowell.

Result of the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Great American Gateway 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe took home his maiden win of the season, holding off his teammate Denny Hamlin. Here's the result of the nail-biting race:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #5 - Kyle Larson #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs #99 - Daniel Suárez #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #41 - Cole Custer #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #1 - Ross Chastain #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Ty Dillon #44 - Brennan Poole (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #23 - Bubba Wallace #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

The next Cup Series race, Challenge Round 1—Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, it is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2025, at EchoPark Speedway. TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and MAX will cover the 260-lap event live at 7 pm ET.

