  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Which NASCAR team was hit with four penalties at Pocono?

Which NASCAR team was hit with four penalties at Pocono?

By Karan Yadav
Published Jun 23, 2025 02:25 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR slammed a Cup Series team with quadruple penalty - Source: Getty

NASCAR issued a quadruple penalty to the Cup Series NY Racing Team at the Pocono Raceway. The Great American Gateway 400 was scheduled for June 22, 2025, at Pocono Raceway and featured 160 laps covering 400 miles.

Ad

However, the #44 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver Brennan Poole faced harsh penalties even before the race began. The NY Racing team is a small, open entry that competes part-time in the Cup Series.

The team has completed a few races this season and also attempted to qualify for the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, but failed. J.J. Yeley and Derek Kraus drove for the team in past races before Poole took command of the #44 Chevy for the Pocono Raceway event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brennan Poole marked his first start at the 2.5-mile 'Tricky Triangle' track in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2023. However, things were sour for the driver since the pre-race inspection.

The #44 Chevy failed the pre-race inspection thrice ahead of the 160-lap main event before passing it on the fourth attempt. This resulted in harsh penalties for the team at the Pocono Raceway event.

NASCAR ejected the #44 Chevy crew chief, Mark Labretone, for the rest of the race weekend at the Pennsylvania-based track. The team was not allowed to qualify for the race, meaning they had to start the race from the back of the pack.

Ad

AqThe NY Racing team lost its privileges of pit stall selection, resulting in a key disadvantage. Also, they were slammed with a pass-through penalty, implying Poole had to drive through the pit road without stopping after taking the green flag.

After these harsh penalties, the #44 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver, Brennan Poole, began the race from P37 and finished in P34 in the 400-mile race. He was out of the race after completing 111 laps and finished one spot above the Spire Motorsports driver, Michael McDowell.

Ad

Result of the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Great American Gateway 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe took home his maiden win of the season, holding off his teammate Denny Hamlin. Here's the result of the nail-biting race:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #60 - Ryan Preece
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #43 - Erik Jones
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  15. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #7 - Justin Haley
  20. #8 - Kyle Busch
  21. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  22. #41 - Cole Custer
  23. #4 - Noah Gragson
  24. #3 - Austin Dillon
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #1 - Ross Chastain
  27. #24 - William Byron
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #51 - Cody Ware
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  32. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #44 - Brennan Poole (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  37. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

The next Cup Series race, Challenge Round 1—Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, it is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2025, at EchoPark Speedway. TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and MAX will cover the 260-lap event live at 7 pm ET.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications