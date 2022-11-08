Who are the 2022 NASCAR winners? Title winners of all three series explored

Last Sunday's Championship Race and its eventual winner Joey Logano marked the end of the 2022 season for NASCAR. The final race of the year at Phoenix Raceway saw Logano clinch the ultimate prize in the sport for the second time in his career, in a year that saw major changes for the sport.

Looking back at the start of the year, not only the NASCAR Cup Series but the junior Xfinity Series, as well as the Camping World Truck Series, gave fans multiple storylines to talk about. From Bubba Wallace Jr.'s retaliation towards Kyle Larson in Sin City to Ty Gibbs' controversial wrecking of his teammate at Martinsville, the sport encapsulated a multitude of emotions throughout the season.

NASCAR @NASCAR To the best fans in sports, we thank you for making the 2022 season incredible. To the best fans in sports, we thank you for making the 2022 season incredible. https://t.co/KrPfNuvGI4

Figures such as Hailie Deegan also made their much-anticipated debut in the Xfinity Series from the Truck Series, with rising stars such as Noah Gragson also catching the fans' attention.

Who were the title winners of all three NASCAR series?

After a year that saw multiple changes in the sport, NASCAR's last appearance in 2022 in Avondale, Arizona, marked the end of this year's racing season for the sport. With all three series having decided their respective champions at Phoenix Raceway last weekend, here is a look at the three most important faces in the sport in 2022:

Zane Smith: 2022 Camping World Truck Series champion

consistency at its finest. fun fact: without disqualifications, truck issues and other incidents, zane smith finished every race, and not just that…he finished all those races in the top 10.consistency at its finest. #NASCAR fun fact: without disqualifications, truck issues and other incidents, zane smith finished every race, and not just that…he finished all those races in the top 10.consistency at its finest. #NASCAR https://t.co/tM4kwSCsNs

2020 Rookie of the year in the junior Truck Series, Zane Smith managed to win the Camping World Truck Series championship in 2022 at his third time of asking. The 23-year-old driver for Front Row Motorsports in the series has three wins, 13 top-5s, and 18 top-10 finishes to his name this year.

Ty Gibbs: 2022 Xfinity Series champion

Ty Gibbs' championship contention in 2022 was not without controversy as the young 19-year-old driver fought his way to the top of the pile in the Xfinity Series and did not cut his competition any slack on the track. Grandson of Joe Gibbs Racing's Coach Gibbs, Ty is often linked to a seat in the Cup Series for his grandfather's team next year.

Joey Logano: Cup Series champion

NASCAR @NASCAR



Logano is officially the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion! NEWS: @joeylogano 's No. 22 car clears post-race inspection at @phoenixraceway Logano is officially the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion! NEWS: @joeylogano's No. 22 car clears post-race inspection at @phoenixraceway. Logano is officially the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion! https://t.co/P1dNCaMVgK

Winner of the Ultimate Prize in NASCAR, Team Penske's Joey Logano turned his most experienced Championship 4 driver tag into a two-time Cup Series winner monicker in Phoenix last Sunday. The 23-year-old and his #22 crew prepared for a championship fight in Arizona after successfully sealing their berth in the final four at the first opportunity available, giving them the edge over their competition.

