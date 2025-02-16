Who is Adrienne Kling? All about the 2025 Daytona 500 national anthem singer

Adrienne Kling is set to sing the national anthem at the 2025 Daytona 500, a ceremony that NASCAR has followed through the years in racing. Kling has been a part of the Air Force Band since 2018 and has performed the National Anthem at various events.

The 82nd Airborne Chorus performed the National Anthem during the Great American Race in 2024. This year, the honor has been bestowed upon Adrienne Kling, who is part of the 'Singing Sargeants,' the United States Air Force Bands. She is described as a soprano vocalist, one with the highest vocal range in classical singing.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kling earned her Bachelor of Music degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and followed her Master's in the same from the University of Cincinnati. She has reasonable experience in operatic singing through theatrical roles including the likes of Rapunzel in "Into the Woods" and Madame Herz in "Der Schauspieldirektor."

She is also the recipient of awards like the Encouragement Award from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions (Four City District) and the Opera Guild of Dayton’s Tri-State Vocal Competition, where she was a finalist.

Adrienne Kling also performed the national anthem at Nationals Park back in 2019 on the Fourth of July. She is again set to perform it at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opener Daytona 500.

What does the starting lineup ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 look like?

Ryan Blaney during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

The Daytona 500 is arguably one of the biggest automobile racing events held in the country. It has historically marked the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series and currently hosts two races in the series during a year.

There are 41 drivers who will be competing for the victory in the Great American Race this season. The last spot was added through the open exemption provisional rule that NASCAR introduced this year.

Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Daytona 500 with his co-owned Legacy Motor Club. His qualification was difficult because of the competition he faced during the Duel, however, he was granted the spot considering his speed during qualifying.

Martin Truex Jr, who retired at the end of the 2024 Cup Series season will also participate in the race with Tricon Garage and is set to start in 39th place. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves also made it to the lineup all thanks to the newly introduced Open Exemption Provisional.

The buildup for this season has been strong. With the Duels over, the drivers are prepared to head into the main race this Sunday. Here is what the starting lineup looks like:

Pos No. Driver Team 1 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 3 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 4 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 5 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 6 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 7 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 8 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 9 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 10 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 11 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 12 01 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing 13 16 A. J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 14 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 15 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 16 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 17 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 18 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 19 40 Justin Allgaier (i) JR Motorsports 20 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 21 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 22 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 23 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 24 35 Riley Herbst (R) 23XI Racing 25 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 26 88 Shane van Gisbergen (R) Trackhouse Racing 27 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 28 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 29 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 30 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 32 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 33 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 34 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 35 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 36 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing 37 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 39 56 Martin Truex Jr. Tricon Garage 40 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club 41 91 Hélio Castroneves Trackhouse Racing

