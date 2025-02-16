  • home icon
Who is Adrienne Kling? All about the 2025 Daytona 500 national anthem singer

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Feb 16, 2025 17:06 GMT
All about the 2025 Daytona 500 national anthem singer (Images from LinkedIn and Getty Images)

Adrienne Kling is set to sing the national anthem at the 2025 Daytona 500, a ceremony that NASCAR has followed through the years in racing. Kling has been a part of the Air Force Band since 2018 and has performed the National Anthem at various events.

The 82nd Airborne Chorus performed the National Anthem during the Great American Race in 2024. This year, the honor has been bestowed upon Adrienne Kling, who is part of the 'Singing Sargeants,' the United States Air Force Bands. She is described as a soprano vocalist, one with the highest vocal range in classical singing.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kling earned her Bachelor of Music degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and followed her Master's in the same from the University of Cincinnati. She has reasonable experience in operatic singing through theatrical roles including the likes of Rapunzel in "Into the Woods" and Madame Herz in "Der Schauspieldirektor."

She is also the recipient of awards like the Encouragement Award from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions (Four City District) and the Opera Guild of Dayton’s Tri-State Vocal Competition, where she was a finalist.

Adrienne Kling also performed the national anthem at Nationals Park back in 2019 on the Fourth of July. She is again set to perform it at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opener Daytona 500.

What does the starting lineup ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 look like?

Ryan Blaney during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

The Daytona 500 is arguably one of the biggest automobile racing events held in the country. It has historically marked the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series and currently hosts two races in the series during a year.

There are 41 drivers who will be competing for the victory in the Great American Race this season. The last spot was added through the open exemption provisional rule that NASCAR introduced this year.

Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Daytona 500 with his co-owned Legacy Motor Club. His qualification was difficult because of the competition he faced during the Duel, however, he was granted the spot considering his speed during qualifying.

Martin Truex Jr, who retired at the end of the 2024 Cup Series season will also participate in the race with Tricon Garage and is set to start in 39th place. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves also made it to the lineup all thanks to the newly introduced Open Exemption Provisional.

The buildup for this season has been strong. With the Duels over, the drivers are prepared to head into the main race this Sunday. Here is what the starting lineup looks like:

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

1

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

4

43

Erik Jones

Legacy Motor Club

5

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

6

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

7

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

8

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

10

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

11

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

12

01

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

13

16

A. J. Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

14

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

15

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

16

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

17

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

18

42

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

19

40

Justin Allgaier (i)

JR Motorsports

20

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

22

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

23

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

24

35

Riley Herbst (R)

23XI Racing

25

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

26

88

Shane van Gisbergen (R)

Trackhouse Racing

27

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

28

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

29

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

30

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

32

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

33

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

34

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

35

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

36

99

Daniel Suárez

Trackhouse Racing

37

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

38

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

39

56

Martin Truex Jr.

Tricon Garage

40

84

Jimmie Johnson

Legacy Motor Club

41

91

Hélio Castroneves

Trackhouse Racing

