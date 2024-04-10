Who was Bob Labonte? Peering into the legacy of NASCAR's Terry and Bobby's father

The realm of NASCAR is well-versed with Bob Labonte's sons and Hall of Famer inductees, Bobby Labonte and Terry Labonte who have etched their names as one of the most dominant NASCAR drivers of their times. However, it was the push behind the scenes given by their late father that helped the kids carve a niche for themselves in NASCAR.

Bob was born in Texas in 1933 and with a will to make his boys shine in the world of motorsports, he introduced Bobby and Terry to quarter midgets racing while the Labonte brothers were young kids and also moved his family to Piedmont Triad so that his boys could pursue their stock car racing dream.

The elder brother debuted in NASCAR in 1978, while Bobby joined the likes of his brother with his 1991 debut at the Dover International Speedway. Both of them went on to reign supreme in their careers, with Terry taking 22 victories and two Cup Series titles and Bobby collecting 21 wins and the 2000 Cup Series championship title.

Bob Labonte served as a crew chief for his sons Terry and Bob and his grandson Justin as well. Moreover, Bob was able to savor three Xfinity Series wins with his son Terry who clinched the victories under his father's guidance. However, the legend's presence on the tracks won't be witnessed anymore as he passed away in April, 2024.

NASCAR world gives its condolences to Bob Labonte's family

The news of Bob Labonte's demise was shared by his son Bobby Labonte. While honoring his father's contribution to his immensely successful racing career, he wrote (via X):

“This week, Terry and I lost our Dad. To many of you who knew him around the garage, you know he was larger than life. To us he was our Dad and also a crew chief, a mentor, our biggest fan, our motivation at times, and our hero. He and our Mom dedicated their lives to our racing careers and to our family. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Dad, although we know he is in a far better place. We thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.”

Upon hearing the dismal update, 7x NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty chimed in to give his heartfelt condolences and penned down his message:

“Richard Petty and The Petty Family is deeply saddened by the loss of Bob Labonte. He was instrumental in shaping the careers of his sons, Terry and Bobby, and his contributions to the sport won't be forgotten. The Labonte Family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass expressed his condolences on the sad news (via X):

"Sad news. RIP two-time Busch Series champion car owner and crew chief Bob Labonte (father of Terry and Bobby Labonte)."

Per Bob Pockrass' tweet, on account of the two-time Busch Series champion's passing away, NASCAR released a statement in honor of him. The release read as follows:

“NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bob Labonte, the patriarch of the Labonte family. Bob was a champion owner and crew chief whose guidance helped lead sons Terry and Bobby into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He will be missed.”

