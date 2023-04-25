Who called Carl Edwards to inform his inclusion in NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list?

Former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Carl Edwards is the latest driver to feature on NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers of all time in the history of the sport.

The governing body decided to add 25 drivers to an existing list of 50 to commemorate its 75th anniversary season this year. Several current and former drivers have been named on the list this year, with the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver being the newest of the lot.

With drivers such as Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, Carl Edwards finds himself in elite company on the sport's list. Having retired from the sport in a shock announcement that came shortly after his failed title bid in 2017, Edwards seemed to step away from the sport on his terms, content with his achievements.

The 43-year-old recently elaborated on how he came to know about his inclusion in the Greatest Drivers list on NASCAR's official SiriusXM Radio channel and said:

"Randy Fuller sent me a text message. He said, 'Hey there's gonna be a Daytona number that's gonna call you at this time and you need to answer it.' It was Lesa Kennedy, she has been a friend of mine since I was racing at Capital Speedway at the dirt track and for her to deliver that news to me, I just feel so grateful. It's a true honor."

Lesa France Kennedy is a member of the long-intertwined France family in NASCAR. She is a businesswoman as well as the acting executive vice chair for the governing body.

A look at Carl Edwards' NASCAR Cup Series career

The former driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Carl Edwards was a driver that came extremely close to the biggest prize in stock car racing but never managed to clinch it. Over his 13-year career in the Cup Series that spanned 445 starts to his name, Edwards managed to visit Victory Lane 28 times.

The Columbia native finished as high as second in the driver's standings twice, along with his title bid at Homestead-Miami in 2017, which also managed to elude the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver.

Edwards was known for going toe-to-toe with several greats in the sport, including Tony Stewart and Joey Logano. After all these years out of the sport, people still remember him by being the driver who used to celebrate his wins with a backflip.

