Who is Chase Elliott’s cousin and full-time 2024 NASCAR spotter, Trey Poole?

Chase Elliott's cousin Trey Poole was named as the full-time spotter for the #9 Chevrolet team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports announced the news on Tuesday, January 2.

Trey Poole will be taking over the duties from Eddie D'Hondt, who previously served as the primary spotter for Elliott. Before taking up the full-time role, Poole served as the second spotter for the #9 Chevrolet team at road courses and took the primary role on a part-time basis in 2021.

The changes come in the wake of D'Hondt announcing his exit from the team following the conclusion of the 2023 season. His partnership with Elliott spanned eight seasons, from 2016 to 2023, during which he played an integral role in Elliott's Cup Series journey including a championship in 2020.

For 2024, Eddie D'Hondt will be joining forces with NASCAR Cup Series rookie Josh Berry at the #4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford team. The duo worked together for five races last season when Berry stepped in for Chase Elliott early in the season, as Elliott recuperated from a leg injury.

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver is heading into the 2024 season determined to rebound from a disappointing season last year in which he failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his Cup career. Teaming up with Trey Poole, Elliott will be hoping for a much better season in the upcoming season.

Chase Elliott anticipating "better pace" in 2024

As the 2024 NASCAR season approaches, Chase Elliott is poised for a rebound following a tough campaign. The Hendrick Motorsports ace is looking for better pace and consistency in the coming season and hopes to be in contention to win races weekly and mount a championship fight.

Expanding on his goals for 2024, the six-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular driver said (via hendrickmotorsports.com):

"I would just like to have better pace. Winning would be great. Winning a championship would be great. We just want to have pace on a week-to-week basis and that is where my head has been for a long time. I just want to show up and have a shot every week. I think we are very capable of doing that but you got to be perfect. If you are not perfect, you got to be close to it and just keep yourself in contention."

Chase Elliott continues to recover from an off-season shoulder surgery and is expected to be fully fit for the season-opening Busch Light Clash on February 4th.