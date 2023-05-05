Who is Chase Elliott’s rumored fiance Ashley Anderson? All you need to know about her

Chase Elliott is a young American racing driver who drives full-time for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Elliot won the 2014 NASCAR Nationwide Series and became NASCAR's first recruit to win a national series title. In his brief career, the 27-year-old has 17 Cup Series triumphs, including seven on-road victories.

Elliott has always had a passion for racing. He is the son of Winston Cup Series champion Bill Elliott, who won the title in 1988. The 2020 champion still has a number of NASCAR Cup Series seasons ahead of him, and based on the trajectory of his career thus far, he is well-positioned to collect more honors.

On the personal front, Elliott has been in a relationship with Ashley Anderson. According to rumors, the couple had been dating for some time. They were even said to be engaged but it has not been confirmed by the couple.

They appeared in a snapshot that Elliott posted online with the caption "Thanks for putting up with me," which sparked speculation that they were dating. The couple has not yet disclosed their relationship to the general public.

Elliott and Anderson have known each other for a long time, and their relationship began when the former broke up with his then-girlfriend Kaylie Green following a personal disagreement. However, there is no reliable information available about where Elliott and Anderson first met.

Ashley Anderson has been seen cheering on her boyfriend during NASCAR Cup Series races on several occasions. Their love journey has had its ups and downs, but despite the obstacles that have emerged, they have managed to stay together and are pleased with how things are progressing between them.

Chase Elliott is concerned about driver safety after the Kyle Larson-Ryan Preece crash

Despite being the most popular driver in the sport, Chase Elliott has never been a vocal driver in the garage. Early in his career, he let his on-track deeds speak for himself.

However, in the last two seasons, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has been more vocal, sharing his thoughts on the Next Gen car's performance as well as the drivers' safety concerns.

It was the latter on Saturday, April 29, at Dover, when Elliott met with the media to discuss the car's most recent problems, which were brought on by last weekend's violent crash at Talladega involving teammates Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece, and admitted that it concerned him on "multitudes of levels."

