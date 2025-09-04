Chase Elliott will enter the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs without his regular spotter, Trey Poole, who is skipping the event to be on baby watch. Poole serves as the full-time spotter for the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team, making this a timely chance to learn more about his role and background.
Poole has been connected with the No. 9 team since around 2020, initially serving as a part-time spotter. In that role, he mainly worked road course events, where teams often rely on an additional spotter because the track layout is more spread out. On oval tracks, however, a single spotter can usually cover the entire racing surface from their vantage point.
Hendrick Motorsports elevated Poole to the full-time spotter role in 2024 after longtime spotter Eddie D’Hondt departed to join Josh Berry at Stewart-Haas Racing. D’Hondt had been with the organization for over a decade, guiding both Chase Elliott and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon during his 12-year tenure with the team. Notably, the #9 team won the 2020 Cup Series championship with D’Hondt serving as its eyes in the sky.
Since stepping into the full-time role, Poole has been on the stand for two of Elliott’s victories — the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas and the 2025 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta. While wins have been limited on paper, Elliott and Poole have still delivered a consistent campaign this year, even coming close to clinching the regular-season championship before teammate William Byron ultimately secured it.
Off the track, Trey Poole is also Elliott’s cousin — a family tie that likely strengthens their chemistry. That bond was evident last season, as the pair helped return the #9 car to the Round of 8 after missing the playoffs the year before.
Chase Elliott's replacement spotter at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend
For this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, Tyler Deering will fill in for Trey Poole while he’s on baby watch. Deering is no stranger to the role, having assisted Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team on road courses in the past, and he will also be spotting for the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series.
Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared this news on X and wrote:
“Chase Elliott spotter Trey Poole is not on the roster for this weekend as he is on baby watch. Tyler Deering, who has been with the 9 team as an additional spotter for road-course weekends, will fill in. Deering also will do the Jordan Anderson #32 car in Xfinity.”
The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway is set for September 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET. It looms as a critical race for Elliott, who sits just nine points above the cutline in 11th. Reigning champion Joey Logano is close behind in 13th, with Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry also within striking distance heading into the Round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, where four drivers will be eliminated.
