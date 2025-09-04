Chase Elliott will enter the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs without his regular spotter, Trey Poole, who is skipping the event to be on baby watch. Poole serves as the full-time spotter for the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team, making this a timely chance to learn more about his role and background.

Ad

Poole has been connected with the No. 9 team since around 2020, initially serving as a part-time spotter. In that role, he mainly worked road course events, where teams often rely on an additional spotter because the track layout is more spread out. On oval tracks, however, a single spotter can usually cover the entire racing surface from their vantage point.

Hendrick Motorsports elevated Poole to the full-time spotter role in 2024 after longtime spotter Eddie D’Hondt departed to join Josh Berry at Stewart-Haas Racing. D’Hondt had been with the organization for over a decade, guiding both Chase Elliott and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon during his 12-year tenure with the team. Notably, the #9 team won the 2020 Cup Series championship with D’Hondt serving as its eyes in the sky.

Ad

Trending

Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Since stepping into the full-time role, Poole has been on the stand for two of Elliott’s victories — the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas and the 2025 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta. While wins have been limited on paper, Elliott and Poole have still delivered a consistent campaign this year, even coming close to clinching the regular-season championship before teammate William Byron ultimately secured it.

Ad

Off the track, Trey Poole is also Elliott’s cousin — a family tie that likely strengthens their chemistry. That bond was evident last season, as the pair helped return the #9 car to the Round of 8 after missing the playoffs the year before.

Chase Elliott's replacement spotter at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend

For this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, Tyler Deering will fill in for Trey Poole while he’s on baby watch. Deering is no stranger to the role, having assisted Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team on road courses in the past, and he will also be spotting for the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared this news on X and wrote:

“Chase Elliott spotter Trey Poole is not on the roster for this weekend as he is on baby watch. Tyler Deering, who has been with the 9 team as an additional spotter for road-course weekends, will fill in. Deering also will do the Jordan Anderson #32 car in Xfinity.”

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway is set for September 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET. It looms as a critical race for Elliott, who sits just nine points above the cutline in 11th. Reigning champion Joey Logano is close behind in 13th, with Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry also within striking distance heading into the Round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, where four drivers will be eliminated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.