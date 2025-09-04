Why Chase Elliott will have a new spotter this weekend in place of Trey Poole

Chase Elliott will not hear his familiar cousin’s voice over the radio when the green flag drops at World Wide Technology Raceway. The No. 9 team confirmed that full-time spotter Trey Poole is staying home on 'baby watch', stepping away for the Sept. 7 Enjoy Illinois 300. Tyler Deering, an occasional second spotter for the team, will handle primary duties for the 240-lap Cup race at Gateway.

Poole has been Elliott’s spotter since Hendrick Motorsports named him full-time in January 2024. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has helped Chase during select road-course events as far back as 2021. Together, they navigated the ups and downs of Elliott’s rebound 2024 season, stabilizing after the driver’s winless, injury-plagued 2023 that ended an eight-year playoff streak.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass broke the news mid-week, posting on X:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott spotter Trey Poole is not on the roster for this weekend as he is on baby watch. Tyler Deering, who has been with the 9 team as an additional spotter for road-course weekends, will fill in. Deering also will do the Jordan Anderson No. 32 car in Xfinity.

Before Poole, veteran Eddie D’Hondt guided Chase Elliott’s first eight Cup seasons, including the 2020 championship, before departing to work with rookie Josh Berry at Stewart-Haas.

Tyler Deering is no stranger to Hendrick Motorsports. He joined HMS in May 2022 as a social-media representative, bringing a marketing and PR background to the shop floor before expanding into spotting support. Road-course assignments for Elliott’s No. 9 have given him track familiarity. He will be on double duty at Gateway, splitting time with Jordan Anderson Racing’s part-time Xfinity No. 32 Chevrolet, which has made 15 part-time starts this season with four drivers.

The plan is short-term. Poole is expected to be back for the Sept. 14 Bristol Night Race, restoring continuity as Chase Elliott continues his Round of 16 push. After a quiet playoff opener, Elliott enters Gateway looking for a reset with an interim voice on the stand. For a driver who thrives on rhythm and communication, that handoff puts added weight on preparation and trust.

Chase Elliott seeks stability after tough Darlington stint as Gateway looms

Chase Elliott during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Darlington was a low blow for Hendrick Motorsports. The Southern 500 yielded an average finish of 22.0 across the four-car stable, the organization’s fourth-worst showing at the track in its history. Chase Elliott’s 17th-place run was the best of the group, but it marked the first time every Hendrick car finished outside the top 16 at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.

Playoff math is suddenly urgent. Kyle Larson’s win cushion (+38) and William Byron’s comfort zone (+25) contrast with Elliott’s precarious +9 over the cutline in 11th. Teammate Alex Bowman sits tied for last at –19, underscoring Hendrick’s uneven Round of 16 start. Elliott’s slump is equally concerning: finishes outside the top 25 in two of the last four events after a season-opening stretch of 23 straight top-20s.

Chase Elliott (9) during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300. Source: Getty

Gateway itself offers mixed memories. Elliott ran 21st in the 2022 debut Cup race at the 1.25-mile oval and improved to 13th last season, but hasn’t shown top-five speed there. The flat corners and long straights reward braking discipline and throttle control, which demand seamless driver-spotter chemistry.

A clean run Saturday would steady Chase Elliott’s playoff footing and set up Bristol with less pressure. On the other hand, a misstep could tighten the vise with only one Round of 16 race remaining.

