Who is Christian Eckes’ girlfriend? All about the NASCAR driver’s companion Kiley Love

Christian Eckes is a stock car racing driver who drives the No.19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR World Truck Series.

Like any other NASCAR driver, Eckes' life has been a topic of interest for his fans, especially regarding his love life. In this article, we will explore who is Christian Eckes' girlfriend.

Everything you need to know about Christian Eckes' girlfriend Kiley Love

Kiley Love is Eckes's girlfriend. She is frequently seen cheering him on during racing events.

They have been together for a couple of years and made their relationship public in August 2020 via Instagram.

Kiley Love biography

Kiley is from Mooresville, North Carolina, and is a Biology student at Davidson College. Apart from being a student, she also works as a front-desk attendant at college. She also models for brands which can be seen via her socials. Not much information about her family is known.

Christian Eckes's Biography

Eckes was born on November 10, 2000, to George Eckes and Darlene Eckes. He has an elder sister, Erika Eckes who currently works in a software company after graduation from George Washington University.

At the age of 13, the NASCAR driver began racing Legends Cars before progressing to late-model stock cars and super late models. In 2016, he made his ARCA Racing Series debut at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee.

Christian Eckes wins the Truck Series Race at Kansas

On Friday night at the Kansas Speedway, Christian Eckes won his third race of the year by taking the lead in the final two laps of the Kansas Lottery 200 elimination race.

On the last two-lap restart after a caution, Eckes, who had not previously challenged for the lead all night, came out on top in a three-wide duel with Corey Heim and Zane Smith. Taylor Gray finished behind Eckes by a small margin of 0.363 seconds. In a last-lap scuffle, Smith slid sideways and dropped to fifth.

It was Eckes' third victory of the season in the No. 19 Chevy but his first since his win at Darlington in May. Eckes joins Ty Majeski and Grant Enfinger in the list of racers who have automatically qualified for the Round of 8 race at Bristol next week.