Who are Corey Heim's parents? Family of NASCAR driver explored

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and winner of this weekend's Long John Silver's 200 at the Martinsville Speedway, Corey Heim visited the victory lane on the short track on Friday (April 14). The 20-year-old was announced the winner of the 105-mile-long race after it was shortened due to rain.

Driving the #11 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage, Heim is also set to make his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series later this month at Dover International Speedway.

Hailing from the town of Marietta, Georgia, the 20-year-old was named Rookie of the Year in the Truck Series last year. He also managed to cross the checkered flag in P1 on two separate occasions during the previous season.

While details about Corey Heim's family are scarce, he is the son of Ray Heim, who has been hugely supportive of his stock car racing career. Ray is also known to have raced on the asphalt racing track at the Lanier National Speedway in Braselton, Georgia, over a decade ago, according to triblive.com.

Corey Heim's mother has been identified as Lisa Heim. She is known to be a Park Ridge III native and an acting nurse. Ray Heim spoke about his son's dedication towards racing to triblive.com and said:

“Since Corey started picking it up, there’s been nothing better to see. He is so dedicated to becoming a better driver. He takes every racing experience and builds on it.”

Watch Heim compete in the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway next weekend.

Corey Heim to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim is all set to graduate to the sport's second-grade nationwide series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, later this month.

The Georgia native will be seen behind the wheel of the #24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. Toyota Genuine Parts will serve as his primary sponsor at Dover Motor Speedway.

Speaking ahead of his debut at Sam Hunt Racing, Heim said:

“It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity series. I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true.”

The A-Game 200 goes live on April 19 at 1:30 pm ET on FS1.

Poll : 0 votes