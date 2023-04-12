NASCAR Truck Series’ rookie of the year to make Xfinity Series debut

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim is set to make his Xfinity Series debut later this month at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 19. The TRICON Garage driver is currently in his second full-time season in the Truck Series and will now try his hand at NASCAR’s second-tier series.

The defending Truck Series Rookie of the Year, who has shown success in his racing career, will drive the #24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota Genuine Parts will serve as the primary sponsor at the Dover Motor Speedway.

Speaking about his Xfinity Series debut, Corey Heim said that it’s like a dream come true for him to get a start in the series. He is also excited to join forces with Sam Hunt Racing for the event.

“It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity series. I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true.”

He continued:

“It’s certainly exciting to join SHR. Sam and I have talked about running races for a few years now. To be able to finally put something together is awesome and worth the wait. I want to have a strong run in my debut."

"I have the resources needed to succeed on and off the racetrack with Toyota Racing Development and Sam Hunt Racing. With that being said, I have no set expectations, just going to go out and give it my all.”

The Georgia-born driver won two NASCAR Truck Series races last year at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and the World Wide Technology Raceway. He also has nine victories in the ARCA Menards Series and finished second in the championship standings in the 2021 season.

Driving the #11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, Heim has scored four top-five finishes in the first six races so far this season.

“Corey is a driver that I’ve been a believer in for years now” – SHR owner on Corey Heim’s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

Corey Heim will be the fourth driver to drive the #24 entry for Sam Hunt Racing in 2023, joining Parker Chase, Tyler Reddick, and Connor Mosack.

In a statement, Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing, spoke about Heim’s debut and said:

“Corey is a driver that I’ve been a believer in for years now and I think he is going to really enjoy working with our group and put in a strong performance right out of the gate. It will be a learning experience for him but also a great chance to surprise some folks in our No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra.”

Ahead of the Dover Xfinity event, Corey Heim will be seen in action at the Martinsville Speedway for the Long John Silver's 200 on Friday, April 15.

