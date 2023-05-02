Who is the crew chief of Dover race winner Martin Truex Jr.?

The winner of this weekend's rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race on Monday (May 1), Martin Truex Jr. is a driver who is in the process of building himself and his team's confidence up from scratch this season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver's struggles during the 2022 season of the sport were evident to fans and analysts of the sport, pushing the New Jersey native to the brink of retirement last year.

The start of the 2022 season saw Martin Truex Jr. and Cole Pearn end a successful pairing at JGR.

During the duo's time together, Truex Jr. managed to win a total of 24 races and qualify for the championship on four occasions, along with clinching the 2017 Cup Series championship. The five-year-long partnership came to an end in 2019.

James Small, Truex Jr.'s current crew chief, was promoted to the role in 2020. Smalls acted as Treux Jr.'s lead engineer on the team while also sharing connections with the driver and his former crew chief at Furniture Row Motorsports, a team the 42-year-old drove formerly drove for.

While the first two years of the duo working together saw decent results with one win in 2020 and four in 2021, the 2022 season saw the partnership unravel.

With no trips to Victory Lane for the #19 Toyota and several heated moments between the driver and crew chief over the radio, the pairing certainly did go through a rough patch.

Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Dover Motor Speedway is a good confidence booster for his crew chief

Martin Truex Jr.'s first win of the regular points-paying season after winning the season-opening Busch Light Clash came at 'The Monster Mile' on Monday.

The Wurth 400 at the 1-mile-long track saw the Joe Gibbs Racing driver take the checkered flag in P1 after some credible decisions being made from atop the pit box by James Small.

The 42-year-old driver elaborated on how the win at Dover could work in favor of Small's confidence going forward in a post-race press conference and said:

"I think it's good, it's always good when you make decisions like he did for it to work out so your confidence goes up and the next time you're not second guessing yourself. He's had some tough breaks in the past year on how things have played out. That's a tough job sitting up there and make those calls."

Watch Martin Truex Jr. race next weekend at the Kansas Speedway in the AdventHealth 400.

