Who is the former F1 driver making his NASCAR debut at Indianapolis this weekend?

Daniil Kvyat, a former F1 driver, is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The Russian driver competed in F1 from 2014 to 2020 and will now try his hand at stock car racing.

Kvyat, who has shown success behind the wheel from the start of his professional racing career, will drive the #26 Toyota for Team Hezeberg at the IMS Road Course.

In 2013, Daniil Kvyat made his debut in the GP3 Series where he claimed three victories and five podiums before eventually winning the championship.

The following year, he made his debut in F1 for the Toro Rosso team. At the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, he finished P9 and made a new record for the youngest driver to score points at the age of 19 years, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s record.

After the success of 2014 season, he was moved to the Red Bull Racing team for the 2015 season. He earned his first F1 podium finish at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing second behind Sebastian Vettel. In doing so, he became the second youngest driver to claim a podium finish, at the age of 21 years.

His second podium finish came at the 2016 Chinese Grand Prix after finishing P3 and claiming the third podium of his career at the 2019 German Grand Prix.

The Ufa, Russia-born driver continued driving in F1 until 2020, finishing his F1 career in the Alpine F1 Team as a reserve driver in 2021.

In his six-year-long F1 career, he made a total of 110 starts, securing three career podium finishes and 202 career points.

Daniil Kvyat became the first Russian driver to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series

With his debut on the IMS Road Course, Daniil Kvyat will become the first Russian driver to race in the NASCAR Cup Series and the fifth former F1 driver to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series after Villeneuve, Mario Andretti, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Dan Gurney.

In a statement released by his team, Kvyat said:

“I’m looking forward to being successful in this form of motorsport and I hope to contend for wins and championships in the future. I can’t thank NASCAR, Josh Reaume, Toine Hezemans, Ernst Berg, and everybody at Team Hezeberg enough for the opportunity’’

Catch Daniil Kvyat at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

