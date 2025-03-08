Who is Janet Guthrie, the first woman to compete in Daytona 500 and Indy 500? All you need to know

Janet Guthrie is a pioneer in women's motorsports who broke gender barriers and paved the way for future female drivers. In 1977, she became the first person to compete in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Ad

Guthrie was born on March 7, 1938, and was initially an aerospace engineer from the University of Michigan. Janet's racing journey began when she got out of college and bought a Jaguar XK120 M coupe.

"The thing was far more a work of art than a car. One of the most elegant, sleekest, lowest, raciest sports cars ever designed, and then I found out what I could do with it," she said in her NASCAR on FOX documentary [00:10 onwards] - The Adventures of Janet Guthrie.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She began racing in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and by 1972 had already switched to a full-time racing career with notable success. She got two class wins at the prestigious 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race. However, she struggled to find a full-time seat in the Cup Series due to limited sponsorship support and became a test driver for IndyCar.

She found her breakthrough moment in 1976 by becoming the first woman to participate in a superspeedway race in Charlotte at the Winston Cup (now Cup Series).

Ad

When asked about the doubts in the racing world about her ability to manhandle a 3,700-pound car, Janet confidently responded, saying.

"Well, that's really just nonsense. You don't have to carry it, you just sit on it. And although it is certainly tiring, as anyone here would tell you, it is not beyond the capability of a reasonably fit woman." (via the documentary: Adventures of Janet Guthrie)

Ad

Her defining moment came a year later as she took part in the 1977 Daytona 500.

Janet Guthrie breaking barriers in NASCAR and IndyCar

Janet started in the 39th position in a 42-car field under much skepticism from the racing community at the Daytona 500 on February 20, 1977. Her No. 68 Lynda Ferreri Kelly Girl Chevrolet suffered mechanical failures in the race that saw her engine blowing two cylinders with 10 laps left. But, she managed to drive a strategic race and finished 12th at Daytona ahead of seasoned drivers, including Richard Petty, who retired early due to engine failure.

Ad

Her performance proved she belonged in NASCAR’s top tier and did not give up despite setbacks. She still holds the record for the highest finish by a woman in the NASCAR Cup Series, tied with Danica Patrick, finishing sixth at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1977. She went to race 33 times in the next four years and finished in the top 10 five times, second only to Patrick's seven top 10 finishes.

In May 1977, she shattered another barrier by becoming the first woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. She raced for the Rolla Vollstedt team sponsored by Bryant Air Conditioning with a Lightning-Offenhauser engine. She qualified with a 26th starting position with an average four-lap speed of 188.403 mph on the final time trials before the race.

Ad

Janet Guthrie after becoming the first woman to qualify for an Indianapolis 500, 1977. Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The race, however, was full of challenges for her, as an underpowered engine forced her into multiple pit stops. Her mechanical issues resulted in a bad wrist pin in the engine on Lap 27, forcing her to retire from the race early. She finished in 29th place but came back the next year and finished ninth, making her the first woman to finish in the top 10 in IndyCar history.

Ad

Janet Guthrie’s impact on women in motorsports and her Hall of Fame legacy

Janet Guthrie served as an inspiration for female racers like Danica Patrick, Simona De Silvestro, and Shirley Muldowney to pursue the top tiers of stock car and open-wheel racing.

Janet Guthrie speaking at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Source: Imagn

NASCAR recently honored her with the 2024 Landmark Award for her achievements in a 14-year-long career. She was also inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2019. Her influence continues to fuel women racers in the modern era.

Ad

Katherine Legge, who is about to be the first woman in eight years to pilot a car in the Shriners Children 500 next Sunday, took inspiration from Janet and other female sportswomen. She talked about it in an interview with People Magazine:

"Before her, there was Janet Guthrie and Lyn St. James, who kind of broke that glass ceiling in a time when ladies weren't even allowed in the pits. They weren't even allowed next to the cars," Legge told PEOPLE.

The sport has come a long way since Guthrie's debut at Charlotte, but her influence continues to shape the journey of female racers in motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback