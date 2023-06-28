Who are Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway’s kids?

Jimmie Johnson is a professional American race car driver and a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Aside from being a NASCAR icon, he is also a family man. Let's take a deeper look at his family and kids.

Who is Jimmie Johnson's wife?

Chandra Janway was born on July 16, 1978. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma, she went to New York to pursue her dream of modelling.

Although Janway and Jimmie got married on December 11, 2004, they met each other when American stock car racing boss Jeff Gordon introduced them. In 2003, while on vacation at Beaver Creek, Colorado, Jimmie Johnson proposed to Janway, one year after they started dating. Janway and Jimmie have been married to each other for over two decades now.

Chandra Janway frequently joins her husband on the red carpet at public occasions and cheers him on from the stands during his different races.

Who are Jimmie Johnson's kids?

Chandra Janway and Jimmie Johnson are parents to two daughters. Genevieve "Geni," their first child, was born on July 7, 2010. Lydia Norriss, their second child, was born on September 6, 2013.

Jimmie frequently shares photos of her family on Instagram while they are out and about or attending athletic activities. He has previously mentioned how his girls, especially Lydia, share their father's love of bicycling and racing.

Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway's Charity Foundation

The Jimmie Johnson Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to support underprivileged kids in achieving their aspirations, was founded by Johnson and Janway in 2006. Johnson is the President, while Janway is the Vice President.

Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR Cup Seris after In-Laws found dead

Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from the Chicago Street Race next week following a family tragedy. He was scheduled to drive the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in the first race, marking his fourth Cup start of the year.

He competed in the Coke 600, COTA, and Daytona 500 to start the season. Jimmie competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month as a member of the Garage 56 NASCAR team.

Following news of a horrific incident affecting Chandra Janway, Jimmie's wife, the decision to withdraw from the Chicago race was made. The police have reported that Janway's parents Jack and Terry Janway, as well as her 11-year-old nephew Dalton, were all killed in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Legacy Motor released a statement asking the fans for some privacy during such a difficult time.

