Who is Kerry Earnhardt's mom? Meet Latane Brown, Dale Earnhardt's first wife

Who is Dale Earnhardt's first wife and the mother of his first son, Kerry Earnhardt? The woman at the centre of this story is Latane Brown, who raised Kerry through the tough years after her marriage fell apart. She entered Dale's life when they were in their teens and got married at 17. But when their marriage fell through, it fell upon Latane to raise Kerry, shaping him into the man and racer we know today.

Dale Earnhardt, then a young dirt racer, married Latane Brown in 1968. They had their only child, Kerry Earnhardt, and divorced in 1970. While Dale's marriage fell victim to financial struggles and the pressure on him to pursue a career in NASCAR, a bond with his son remained.

After the divorce, Latane married Jackie Key. Speaking in the Dale Jr. Download, Kerry recalled how his mother met Jackie:

"It was two years later. He kind of came in and hang out and be friends and stuff, and then about two years later they started getting serious and then when I was 6 years old they got married and he adopted me." (2:48 onwards)

Dale Earnhardt and Latane conceived Kerry on December 8, 1969, when Dale's future in NASCAR was uncertain. After their marriage fell through, Latane married Jackie Key, Kerry adopted his stepfather's surname and lived with him in North Carolina.

Latane's marriage to Jackie meant Kerry grew up away from the racetracks, instead experiencing a more hardworking family environment. She became a grandmother and was known as 'Mawmaw Tane' to her four grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She passed away on July 10, 2021, survived by Kerry Earnhardt and his sister, Janene Key, and their families.

Kerry Earnhardt's path to NASCAR under Dale Earnhardt's wing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (L) talks with his brother Kerry Earnhardt before the Ford 400 at Homestead Miami. Source: Imagn

For much of his youth, Kerry Earnhardt barely saw his biological father. The last time he'd crossed paths with Dale Earnhardt was when he was 3. It wasn't until Kerry turned 16 and got his license that the two reconnected. Kerry recounted the awkward meeting to his stepbrother, Dale Earnhardt Jr., on the Dale Jr. Download:

"I walked in the garage and it was everybody laughing and clanging tools and stuff, but when I opened that door it got quiet… and dad's like, 'Hey son.' I said, 'Hey Dad, how you doing.' He said, 'Good.' So we sat there and talked a little bit and he says, 'Come on, let's go riding.' So, we rode around town a little bit just, talking about things. (15:29 onwards)

This reconnection opened a new path for Kerry. With his natural ability behind the wheel and under Dale's guidance, Kerry entered the world of NASCAR. He first ventured into the sport through late models, following in his father's tire tracks.

His physical resemblance to Dale earned him a huge following, but his career was a mix of struggles and highlights, battling heavy expectations while trying to create his own legacy. Kerry eventually made seven starts in the Cup Series and even won four ARCA races. He is set to return to NASCAR after 16 years away and no one is more excited to see him back than his half-brother Dale Jr.

