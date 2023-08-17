Who is Kevin Harvick’s wife, DeLana Harvick? All about the NASCAR legend’s spouse

DeLana Harvick comes from a racing background and has been a significant support to Kevin throughout his career.

Kevin Harvick and DeLana Harvick got married on February 28, 2001. DeLana Harvick, born on July 7, 1973, hails from Kernersville, North Carolina.

Kevin Harvick, the driver of the No.4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, is a prominent figure in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He secured the Sprint Cup Series championship in 2014 and has an impressive track record, including Xfinity Series championships in 2001 and 2006, along with a Daytona 500 victory in 2007.

He holds a record of nine Cup wins at Phoenix Raceway. His racing achievements extend across all three NASCAR Series: Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck, totaling 121 wins.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick stands as one of the few drivers to clinch championships in both the Xfinity and Cup Series. Starting his career in 1992, he plans to retire at the close of the 2023 season.

Alongside his racing fame, Harvick is known for his family life. He has two children with his wife DeLana - Keelan Paul Harvick, and Piper Grace Harvick.

Influential career and philanthropic commitment of DeLana Harvick

Growing up around racing, DeLana Harvick's father - a former Busch series driver - introduced her to the sport. She has possessed an understanding of NASCAR from an early age, which she developed further over the years.

DeLana's involvement in racing continued as she worked in public relations for drivers like Randy LaJoie and Jeff Gordon. She even tried her hand at racing and eventually met Kevin Harvick in 2000 during a race weekend in Michigan.

The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have been a strong team ever since. DeLana's influence extends beyond the track. She co-owned Kevin Harvick Incorporated, a racing team that competed in the nationwide and NASCAR Truck Series.

Her commitment to charitable endeavors is evident through her support of breast cancer awareness and co-founding the Kevin Harvick foundation with her husband in 2010.

The organization is dedicated to enhancing children's lives by offering diverse initiatives, including the Kevin Harvick athletic scholarship fund.

The Harvicks are parents to two children, Keelan Paul Harvick, born on July 8, 2012, and Piper Grace Harvick, born on December 28, 2017.

Keelan has shown a keen interest in racing, following in his father's footsteps. While Kevin occasionally shares glimpses of their family life, DeLana prefers to keep her Instagram account private.