Who is Kurt Busch’s ex-wife Ashley Van Metre? Everything about the 2004 NASCAR champion’s former partner

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch not only witnessed his final year in the world of stock car racing last year but also saw his marriage in its last stages in 2022.

The former 23XI Racing driver was known to be married to the now-former professional Polo player Ashley Van Metre for five years before the couple decided to part ways in 2022.

Kurt Busch and Ashley Van Metre were reportedly introduced by the latter's sister all the way back in 2014. The couple seemingly fell head over heels for each other after that, making their engagement official on August 26, 2015. They got married on January 7, 2017. The once-happy couple tied the knot in St. Barts, in a ceremony that involved only their closest relatives.

However, Ashley Van Metre and Kurt Busch went their separate ways in 2022 when the former filed for divorce on May 17, 2022. While Busch continued on with his NASCAR career, Van Metre continued her role as the brand ambassador for the American clothing manufacturer US Polo Assn.

Why did Kurt Busch and Ashley Van Metre split?

While details of the couple's divorce are hard to come by, Kurt Busch and Ashley Van Metre parted ways last year. Filing for divorce in a Florida court in May 2022, Van Metre accused Busch of committing 'a tortious act' (via Fox 8).

According to E! News, Van Metre's claims about Busch involved the former driver cutting off her access to the couple's joint banking accounts, credit cards, and other forms of support. She also claimed to have been told to leave Busch's house by the driver himself in June.

Busch asked for privacy during testing personal times and told various media outlets:

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter, and I hope our privacy will be respected." - Via Bob Pockrass

The 45-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native can regularly be seen in and around the 23XI Racing camp, as well as performing several broadcaster and media roles in NASCAR these days.