Who does Kyle Larson drive for in World of Outlaws?

Avid dirt-track racer and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is synonymous with the stock car racing fraternity for two major things. The first of these defining traits comes in the form of dominating the Cup Series field in 2021, the second of which is his dirt-track racing adventures alongside NASCAR.

The 30-year-old driver is often seen keeping a busy schedule all week long, with mid-week dirt-track races in the World of Outlaws series, along with the Cup Series on weekends. The #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has his own team by the name of Kyle Larson Racing in the World of Outlaws Series.

VIDEO: Kyle Larson celebrates after winning $176,000 at the Knoxville Nationals, the richest prize in winged sprint car history.



"I've always dreamed of winning the race!" he tells the crowd.

The team, formerly known as Larson Marks Racing, was formerly owned by the Elk Grove, California native alongside Justin Marks, who also owns a Cup Series team. Larson took full ownership of the team in 2017, after which the outfit fielded Shane Stewart and Carson Macedo before ending operations at the end of 2020.

While Kyle Larson has never driven for his team, he has been seen driving the #57 sprint car fielded by Paul Silva Motorsports in the series. The team is owned by Paul Silva, who led the outfit to the 360 Team of the Year Award twice. Paul Silva Motorsports has also won the 2021 Knoxville Championship with none other than Larson behind the wheel.

Kyle Larson on his expectations in the upcoming NASCAR 2022 playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of the last Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval Road Course, Kyle Larson seems confident heading into next weekend's Bank of America Roval 400. Larson has always been one of the drivers on the field to watch out for when the sport visits twisty tracks such as road courses, with the 30-year-old experience on dirt tracks showing through.

In a recent interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Larson elaborated on what he expects out of the race and where he stands on the playoff standings table and said:

"I'm glad that we're plus 18, I was hoping to be better than that but our equipment is really good in road courses, we've had a lot of sucess on a road course last couple of years so hopefully go there and be fast and get a solid point day and potentially win."

Watch the interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Defending Charlotte road course winner and 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson is 18 points above the cutoff entering the elimination race Sunday. He also won the most recent road-course race (Watkins Glen). Defending Charlotte road course winner and 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson is 18 points above the cutoff entering the elimination race Sunday. He also won the most recent road-course race (Watkins Glen). https://t.co/4bUV8DU51Z

Watch NASCAR go live from Charlotte Roval this weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400.

