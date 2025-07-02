Who is Lavar Scott? Everything to know about ARCA driver making Xfinity Series debut with Alpha Prime Racing

ARCA Menards driver Lavar Scott has been announced to make his Xfinity Series debut with Alpha Prime Racing at Dover Motor Speedway. The 21-year-old is also set to compete in yet another race at Gateway later this year.

Scott currently pilots the No.6 Chevrolet for Rev Racing as part of NASCAR's Driver for Diversity program. He made his debut back in 2023, before securing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished the 2024 season second in the standings, but is still vying for his maiden win.

Alpha Prime Racing fields two full-time rides in the Xfinity Series, driven by Brennan Poole and Parker Retzlaff. The team also runs part-time entries with multiple drivers rotating through the No.45 Chevrolet, now set to be driven by Lavar Scott.

On Tuesday, July 1, NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck shared news of Scott's debut on his X handle.

"@TeamAlphaPrime just announced they’ve signed @LavarScott to a two-race deal. He’ll make his Xfinity Series debut at Dover and then run St. Louis in September with sponsorship from Foxxtecca. Scott finished second in ARCA last season and is third in points this year," he wrote.

On his part, Lavar Scott expressed his excitement on X after confirming the long-awaited milestone.

"LETS GO XFINITY RACING! So happy to finally announce this. This is been something I have been working on and trying to achieve for a very long time. Can’t wait to make my debut at @MonsterMile ! @TeamAlphaPrime," he wrote on X.

Lavar Scott currently ranks third in the ARCA Menards Series standings. He has a points tally of 395, 17 points shy of the championship leader, Brenden Queen. He's yet to start on pole but has led 28 laps across nine starts this season, while his best result comes from a third-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Notably, last Saturday's (June 28) Xfinity Series race winner, Rick Sanchez, previously came through the ARCA Menards Series as well, having won the championship back in 2022.

Lavar Scott earns "Move of the Race" award at Lime Rock

In his latest ARCA Menards race at Lime Rock Park, Lavar Scott experienced a close call after a contact unfolded between Jeff Anton and Ed Pompa. However, the New Jersey native steered clear of the mess by taking the outside line, and the bold maneuver earned him the "Move of the Race" award.

The official X handle of the ARCA Menards Series shared a clip of the near-miss incident, writing:

"@LavarScott avoids trouble and earns himself the @reeses Sweet Move of the Race at @limerockpark!"

Lavar Scott ultimately finished seventh in a 24-car field. Meanwhile, Thomas Annunziata took home the checkered flag in his maiden ARCA win.

