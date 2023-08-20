Who is Mike Davis? NASCAR fan-favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s number 2 explored

Mike Davis, Director of Communications for JR Motorsports and an inseparable force on the Dale Jr. Download, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have shown fans how a driver stays relevant years after leaving the racetrack. Dale Jr., once the most popular driver on the field, has managed to stay relevant in the current day and age of the sport even after his retirement from the sport.

Despite many drivers' efforts, popularity like Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s is hard to come by after signing off from the sport. This is where Mike Davis comes in. The Georgia Southern University graduate is one of the driving forces behind the Earnhardt Jr. brand, with a full-fledged NASCAR Xfinity Series team, as well as Dirty Mo Media, a production house highly regarded for its coverage of the sport today.

Once a PR major at the college level, Davis got his first taste of NASCAR in 2002 when he was hired by a then Busch Series team, with driver Jimmy Spencer as his sole focus. Mike Davis always had a passion for stock car racing as a sport, and the full potential of the same was realized when he got his first break with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2004.

Replacing Earnhardt Jr.'s PR representative Jade Gurss, Mike Davis pounced on an opportunity vacated by Gurss who was admittedly tired of the continuous travel the sport demanded. Davis has since became the head of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s brand, keeping him relevant in the current day and age.

Often regarded as his right-hand man now, Mike Davis can be regularly seen hosting the Dale Jr. Download podcast with the former driver, while also working behind the scenes to make Earnhardt Jr. the content creator that he is today.

Mike Davis elaborates on how he teamed up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2004

In a partnership that has lasted for over 9 years now, Mike Davis recalled how he came to work for Dale Eanrhardt Jr. in the first place. Elaborating on how he pounced when an opportunity present itself and never looked back, he told sportscasting.com:

“(Earnhardt Jr.) had a PR guy by the name of Jade Gurss. We all hit this moment in our lives where travel starts to wear and tear on us. Every single week you’re living out of a suitcase. We all reach that point where maybe I can call on some help. Jade was looking to call on some help and that was me. I got that job. I had the chance of being in the third year in the sport to go and work for Dale Earnhardt Jr.”

Today, the Mooresville, North Carolina native juggles various roles in and around Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s various ventures in and around NASCAR.