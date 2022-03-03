Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

The 2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 is set to kick-off this weekend on Sunday, March 6th at the great Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3:30 PM EST.

The race was launched for the first time in 1998, going by the name: Las Vegas 400. It was rebranded several times before being named Pennzoil 400 in 2018.

NASCAR legend and former driver, Mark Martin, driving No. 6 for Roush Racing, was the first driver to win the race on March 1st 1998. He was followed by Jeff Burton, driver of No. 99 for Roush Racing in 1999.

By 2005, Jeff Burton and Matt Kenseth were the only drivers who have won the race twice. In 2005 the legendary Jimmie Johnson, driving the Chevrolet No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports, changed the game, winning three races in a row from 2005 to 2007.

Chevy48 @chevychevelle48 In his 83 wins, the least laps Jimmie Johnson ever led to win a race was 1 at Las Vegas in 2006. #nascar In his 83 wins, the least laps Jimmie Johnson ever led to win a race was 1 at Las Vegas in 2006. #nascar https://t.co/zJu0XZSIrd

To this date, Jimmie Johnson is the only driver to have ever won the Pennzoil 400 four times, with victories in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010. Matt Kenseth has the second-most wins with three. Kenseth emerged victorious in 2003, 2004, 2013.

Other notable drivers include Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, who each have two wins. Kyle Larson, who will be defending his title this year, will look to join that list as he competes for his second victory.

Brief history of NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway was constructed in 1995 and was later acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1998. The first NASCAR race held on this track was named the ARCA Menards Series West race, which was held in 1996.

In 1998, the first Cup Series was held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Up until 2017, races were held at least once on 1.5-mile tracks each year. Since 2018, however, the Cup Series has been held twice per year on 1.5 mile tracks.

170 different drivers have competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where more than one hundred and thirty drivers have competed more than once on the track.

Seventeen different drivers have won qualifying poles at this track, with seven of them competing this weekend. Hopefully NASCAR's talented drivers will put on a fantastic show, adding yet another interesting chapter to the event's history.

