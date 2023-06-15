Who is NASCAR star Martin Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend? All you need to know about Sherry Pollex

Martin Truex Jr., is a popular stock car racing driver who currently competes full-time in NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.

During his 19-years-old long NASCAR career, Truex Jr. has clinched the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2017 and also won the two Xfinity Series championships in 2004 and 2005. He had captured the attention of fans and spectators with his unique skills on the racing track.

Behind Truex Jr.’s successful racing career is a personal journey filled with love, support, and an unwavering commitment to humanity. His life took an unexpected turn in January 2023 when he announced the end of nearly 20-year-long relationship with his ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex take photos prior to the championship race Sunday at Homestead. Truex has won seven races this year. espn.com/espn/now?nowId… Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex take photos prior to the championship race Sunday at Homestead. Truex has won seven races this year. espn.com/espn/now?nowId… https://t.co/Pdiroog2BX

Sherry Pollex is an entrepreneur and advocate who gained recognition for her efforts in raising awareness about ovarian and childhood cancer. Pollex was first diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer in 2014, which led her to undergo a radical hysterectomy, debulking surgery, and endure 17 months of chemotherapy.

Despite the scary diagnosis, she has dedicated her life to helping others, establishing SherryString.org - an organization dedicated to spreading awareness in women about the early signs of ovarian cancer and holistic approaches to improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

Martin Truex Jr. leading the points table after dominating win at Sonoma Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. who was winless in the 2022 season has been going through a great form in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Last week at Sonoma Raceway, he claimed his second win of the season after grabbing the lead from Chase Elliott and then drove away from Kyle Busch in the closing miles to get the dominating victory.

Trey Ryan @TreyRyan99 Martin Truex Jr is leading the points for the first time in the regular season since race 5 of the 2018 season (Fontana).



It’s been 191 races.



In these 191 races, Martin Truex Jr has more than doubled his career win total, winning 17 times and has led 5,069 laps. Martin Truex Jr is leading the points for the first time in the regular season since race 5 of the 2018 season (Fontana). It’s been 191 races.In these 191 races, Martin Truex Jr has more than doubled his career win total, winning 17 times and has led 5,069 laps. https://t.co/h6wpllPLyP

With the win, the 42-year-old driver gained the top spot in the points table with 525 points. He currently has a 13 points lead over second-place William Byron.

Speaking about his victory after the race, Truex Jr. said:

“Hats off to my team. To be so bad here last year and to come back and do that with the same car basically, it’s really unbelievable. Just proud of them. We’re having a great year. I feel really good about our team”

Catch Martin Truex Jr. in action next at Nashville Superspeedway for Ally 400 on June 25.

