Who is Noah Gragson’s Indianapolis replacement, Mike Rockenfeller? All you need to know about the German Le Mans driver

Mike Rockenfeller is set to take the wheel of the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club (LMC) Chevrolet after Noah Gragson's indefinite suspension for liking an Instagram post glorifying the death of George Floyd.

Having secured victory in the overall category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2010 and achieving a class win back in 2005, Rockenfeller boasts an impressive track record.

Furthermore, he clinched the DTM championship title in 2013 and has participated in the NASCAR Cup Series on two previous occasions.

Born in Neuwied, Rheinland-Pfalz in Germany, Rockenfeller previously raced in the NASCAR Cup series last year and scored 15 points in the process. After a fifth-place finish in GTP class at Road America, the German got the call from 7-times Cup Series champion and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson to sub in for Noah Gragson in the upcoming road coarse circuits.

Mike Rockenfeller shares a close friendship with LMC co-owner Jimmie Johnson. Their camaraderie extends to the racetrack, as they co-drove during this year's Le Mans 24 event.

Collaborating on the popular Garage 56 NASCAR entry, they formed a formidable team alongside 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button.

What's the connection between Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson?

Over the last couple of years, Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson teamed up as co-drivers in numerous IMSA races. Their collaborative efforts led them to a second-place finish in the 2021 Rolex 24.

Notably, Rockenfeller, often referred to as 'Rocky,' clinched the overall victory in the Rolex 24 back in 2010.

In a recent IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar series event at Road America, Mike Rockenfeller showcased his skills, securing a commendable fifth-place position in the GTP class.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB @LegacyMotorclub Road Course Veteran Mike Rockenfeller to pilot the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Watkins Glen pic.twitter.com/AHmLjsCQF4

Following this achievement, a call came in from LMC co-owner Jimmie Johnson. Johnson extended an offer for Rockenfeller to take the helm of the No. 42 Chevrolet for the upcoming two Cup Series races, a testament to their strong partnership from their recent Le Mans endeavor.

Speaking to NASCAR, the 39-year-old made an exclusive statement, saying:

"After racing with Jimmie in IMSA for two years and together in the Garage 56 program not only were we teammates, but we are now great friends. To get to race for him in the NASCAR Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club with him as a co-owner is such a true honor."

"It’s going to be a huge challenge as I have never raced at Indy. I was dreaming about being in a Cup Series car again and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I will try my best in this short timeframe to come together with the team and have a great race in Indy," he added.

As the countdown to the Indianapolis race continues, all eyes will be on Mike Rockenfeller as he prepares to make his mark on the iconic track.

Racing enthusiasts and newcomers alike are in for a treat as they witness the German Le Mans driver take on the challenge of Indianapolis.