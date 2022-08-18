Who owns the #57 sprint car of Kyle Larson?

Former dirt-track racer turned NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is known to be an avid fanatic of racing on loose surfaces. The Hendrick Motorsports driver keeps himself busy during the week by competing in various dirt-track racing events in between his Cup Series weekends. Larson recently teamed up with FloRacing to up the ante during mid-week sprint car races with a series that involves bigger purse values and rewards for drivers and teams.

The motive behind the Elk Grove, California native's idea was to increase excitement levels among grassroots motorsports fans, and sprint car racing, which is a grassroots level series in itself. Larson introduced the High Limit Racing Series broadcast by FloRacing as a result. The #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is regularly seen driving in the series in a white #57 sprint car. The car is owned and operated by Paul Silva under Team Silva Motorsports Inc.

Silva Motorsports Inc. is a two-time 360 Team of the Year Award winner and team owner Paul Silva credited his first Sprint Car Series Trophy Cup win to Larson back in 2013, during the latter's Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing days. The team also won the 60th Knoxville Nationals championship in 2021, with none other than Larson behind the wheel of the #57 car, which strengthens their alliance even more.

Kyle Larson flew to qualify for 2022 Knoxville Nationals right after Cup Series qualifying at Richmond Raceway

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion and avid dirt-track racer Kyle Larson is more committed than ever to balancing his appearance in the Cup Series as well as dirt-track racing circles at the same time.

The Elk Grove, California native juggled the two series last week as he hoped to make it to Iowa by 9:00 pm CT in time for hot laps right after clinching the pole award at Richmond Raceway. Larson flew in Trackhouse Racing's owner Justin Mark's private jet and elaborated on his experience, saying:

“I’m hoping to be wheels-up here before 8 (pm) which is 7 (pm) there. I’ll land in time to hopefully get there for hot laps. Pretty quick trip, flying with Justin Marks so huge thanks to him for lining it all up and go and have some fun.”

See the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Larson hopes to be at the Knoxville (Iowa) Nationals in time for hot laps around 9 p.m. CT. After winning the Cup pole at Richmond, he was headed to the airport on a Justin Marks plane: Kyle Larson hopes to be at the Knoxville (Iowa) Nationals in time for hot laps around 9 p.m. CT. After winning the Cup pole at Richmond, he was headed to the airport on a Justin Marks plane: https://t.co/LecFpWEmcf

Watch Kyle Larson compete in this Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen as the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season comes to an end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C