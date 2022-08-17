Who owns Chase Elliott's car?

Marking his seventh full-time year in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chase Elliott is one of those drivers whose presence in the sport has caused other drivers to raise their games. Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, Chase was destined to clinch the championship in the highest echelon of stock car racing in 2020, just like his father did in 1988.

Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, one of the most prominent teams in the sport, Elliott has amassed 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-10 finishes. Paired with Alan Gustafson as his crew chief at the Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing outfit, Elliott has made a name for being the best driver on the field on a road course. The duo have also managed to win 3 races in the 2022 season, confirming their spot in the playoffs after the regular season comes to an end in two races.

Chase Elliott @chaseelliott Headed in for lunch. Should I order shrimp or wings? Headed in for lunch. Should I order shrimp or wings? https://t.co/JIhWOLeh6p

Although Forbes magazine valued Chase Elliott at an incredible net worth of $15 million, the economics of racing as a sport is so high that even a top driver like Elliott needs a sponsor and a team to operate and repair his car throughout the season. Rick Hendrick, the personality behind Hendrick Motorsports, is responsible for Elliott's presence in the Cup Series as the 73-year-old fields the Dawsonville, Georgia native's #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 along with three others in the cup series.

Chase Elliott's thoughts after a P5 finish at Richmond Raceway

Last Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia saw Kevin Harvick become the first driver of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season to clinch back-to-back victories. The 400-mile-long race at the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track saw Chase Elliott finish in P5 after a hectic race.

Elliott believed that the #9 crew at Hendrick Motorsports managed to have an advantage over their competition towards the final stages of the race. He said:

"We definitely got better towards the end. Obviously, I had pretty good track position too so proud of our NAPA team for just fighting through everything today and making the most of a tough Saturday."

Watch the complete interview below:

Watch Chase Elliott race in this weekend's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C