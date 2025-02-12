Who is the sole repeat winner in the last 15 Daytona 500s still chasing the crown jewel victory in the NextGen era? All you need to know

The Daytona 500 is one of the most prestigious crown jewel events and is often referred to as "The Great American Race." It was first held in 1959 and has been the first point-paying race of the season since February 1982. The race takes place at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

There have been several drivers who won the 500-lap tile since its introduction, but in the modern NextGen era, only one driver dominated the track. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has showcased his mettle in the 200-mile race, winning three titles in the past 15 years.

Hamlin debuted in the Cup Series in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing and secured a full-time seat in 2006, replacing Jason Leffler. He has completed 20 seasons in the Cup Series with the team, securing 54 wins, 358 top-ten finishes, and 44 poles in 685 starts. Moreover, his three Daytona 500 wins came in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

Trending

The NextGen cars were introduced in NASCAR in 2021, and since then, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver has had tough luck securing a win in the event. His best Daytona 500 finish in the NextGen car came in 2023, where he finished in 17th place on the leaderboard, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the race.

Denny Hamlin will drive his iconic Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota car in the 2025 season with his new crew chief Chris Gayle. Earlier, he competed in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and finished in third place behind Ryan Blaney.

Daytona 500 finishes of the top three scorers of the 2024 Cup Series

#1 Joey Logano

Team Penske driver Joey Logano bagged his third title in the 2024 Cup Series season. However, he did not have a successful run in the early season. Logano wrapped up his 2024 Daytona 500 run in 32nd place on the leaderboard.

Expand Tweet

The Cup Series driver won the pole position with a best time of 49.465 seconds and led the most laps last season but failed to win his second 500-lap race title. His first and only 200-mile event win came in 2015.

#2. Ryan Blaney

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney also ended his run at the 2024 Daytona 500 just like his teammate Joey Logano. Blaney qualified in 32nd place and finished the race in 30th place after he got involved in a crash.

In his 11-year career in the Cup Series, the Team Penske driver hasn't secured any title in the 500-mile race. His best finish at the most prestigious crown jewel event came in 2020, where he finished as the runner-up behind Denny Hamlin.

#3. William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron finished the 2024 season in third place. He secured three wins, 21 top-ten, and 13 top-five finishes in 36 starts. He also won the 2024 Daytona 500 after qualifying 18th and only led four laps before crossing the finish line.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Byron secured a pole position in the 2019 race and finished in 21st place while Denny Hamlin took his second title home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"