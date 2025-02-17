Who won the fastest lap in the 2025 Daytona 500? All you need to know

NASCAR introduced the Xfinity Fastest Lap for the 2025 season, which rewards an additional point for winners. During the season-opening Daytona 500, Michael McDowell became the first Cup driver to benefit from the new program.

Ad

Based on NASCAR's lap timing sheets, McDowell clocked the fastest lap of 45.17 seconds around the iconic 2.5-mile oval track. He drove the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro for his new team, Spire Motorsports, and finished 11th.

NASCAR Insider Kelly Crandall announced the Xfinity Fastest Lap awardee on X. She wrote:

"Michael McDowell had the fastest lap of the race and will get an added point."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Xfinity Fastest Lap program rewards the driver and the team one point each for earning the fastest lap.

For one, NASCAR's version allows any driver on the field to benefit from the additional point. F1 only rewarded the driver if he/she finished in the top 10.

Moreover, the overall winner of the Xfinity Fastest Lap will receive a donation to the charity of their choice. The Cup driver with the fastest lap points will get $30,000. The winners in the Xfinity and Truck Series earn $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Ad

Michael McDowell driving the No. 71 Chevrolet at the Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Back to the Daytona 500, William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, secured his second victory in the "Great American Race" after winning last year. His fastest lap was 45.90 seconds recorded on lap 182.

Ad

Byron was trailed by Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, respectively. Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five, giving Toyota a strong start to the 2025 season.

"It's obviously really special": William Byron on winning the 2025 Daytona 500

William Byron kicked off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on a high note, winning the prestigious Daytona 500. In a post-race interview, the 27-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver said the victory was "really special" and expected the momentum to continue.

Ad

The back-to-back Daytona 500 winner told NASCAR reporter Jamie Little:

"It's obviously really special. It's an amazing race and obviously a lot of crazy racing out there tonight and just a lot of pushing and shoving, but just really proud of our team. You know, I can't stress that enough."

He added:

"I'm just super thankful for this group and everything that they do in the off season to get prepared with playing on trying to win a lot of races this year. So we're not going to stop here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Byron started the Daytona Speedweek strong with a second-place finish in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 behind Bubba Wallace. His efforts rewarded him with a fifth-place starting position for Sunday's race.

Alex Bowman, another HMS driver, joined William Byron to finish within the top 10 in P6. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson finished 15th and 20th, respectively.

William Byron won the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

The next race will be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"