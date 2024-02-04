Who won the NASCAR Mexico Series? Full results and leaderboard explored

The opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Mexico Series is completed. The King Taco la Batalla en El Coliseo which was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 4) was moved to Saturday night due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday.

The opening race of the 2024 Mexico Series took place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with a total of 21 entries.

NASCAR Cup driver Daniel Suarez claimed the King Taco la Batalla en El Coliseo on Saturday after leading 29 of the final 31 laps around the quarter-mile facility. Earlier in the day, he failed to make the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum field but ended it in glory with a win in a series where he made his name.

After experiencing success and failure in a day, Saurez said (via NASCAR.com):

“I have a bittersweet taste about what happened to me in the Cup Series, but I am happy to have crossed the finish line first in this race. I pushed at the end and with about 20 laps left I knew that if I didn’t make any mistakes, I was going to take the victory.”

Daniel Suarez emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from four-time Mexico Series champion Ruben Garcia with 20 laps to go. He crossed the finish line ahead of Santiago Tovar by a margin of 0.941 seconds.

Meanwhile, Santiago Tovar finished runner-up, followed by Alex De Alba, Rogelio Lopez, and Jacobo Cosio completing the top-five.

NASCAR’s 2024 Mexico Series final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Mexico Series at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

#99 - Daniel Suarez #22 - Santiago Tovar #14 - Alex De Alba #6 - Rogelio Lopez #51 - Jacobo Cosio #9 - Eloy Sebastian #7 - Xavi Razo #1 - Andres Perez De Lara #23 - Max Gutierrez #24 - Enrique Baca #55 - Julio Rejon #28 - Ruben Rovelo #19 - Rodrigo Rejon #39 - Victor Barrales #63 - Marco Marin #88 - Ruben Garcia #2 - Abraham Calderon #10 - Regina Sirvent #67 - Andrik Dimayuga #29 - Jorge De La Parra #31 - Joge Goeters

Catch the Mexico teams and drivers next at Super Oval Potosino for the second event of the season on March 24, 2024.