Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 is done and dusted. The 14th race of the season started at 6 pm ET and lasted for three hours, two minutes, and seven seconds after it was shortened due to rain. The second crown jewel event of the season was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with 40 entries.

Sunday’s (May 26) 2024 Coca-Cola 600 saw 21 lead changes among 10 drivers and seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #22 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, reached the victory lane at Charlotte, prevailing in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Bell was able to hold off Brad Keselowski and William Byron before the weather delay. Bell was in the front of the field, leading a race-high 90 of the 249 laps, which was 151 laps short of the originally scheduled 400-lap race when rain and lightning halted the race.

Due to high humidity, track crews couldn't make progress drying the track, and as half of the race was completed, NASCAR declared Bell the winner of the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.

The win marked Bell’s second Cup Series win of the season and the eighth of his Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished as runner-up, followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry completed the top 10 in the rain-shortened Coke 600.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #6 - Brad Keselowski #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs #9 - Chase Elliott #1 - Ross Chastain #48 - Alex Bowman #4 - Josh Berry #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #5 - Justin Allgaier #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Kyle Busch #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #31 - Daniel Hemric #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #77 - Carson Hocevar #51 - Justin Haley #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #14 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Ryan Preece 33 - Austin Dillon #16 - Shane van Gisbergen #84 - Jimmie Johnson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #21 - Harrison Burton #71 - Zane Smith #15 - Kaz Grala #7 - Corey LaJoie #50 - Ty Dillon #66 - BJ McLeod #10 - Noah Gragson #12 - Ryan Blaney #44 - JJ Yeley

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the World Wide Technology Raceway next Sunday, June 2.

