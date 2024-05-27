  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

By Yash Soni
Modified May 27, 2024 05:32 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 is done and dusted. The 14th race of the season started at 6 pm ET and lasted for three hours, two minutes, and seven seconds after it was shortened due to rain. The second crown jewel event of the season was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with 40 entries.

Sunday’s (May 26) 2024 Coca-Cola 600 saw 21 lead changes among 10 drivers and seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #22 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, reached the victory lane at Charlotte, prevailing in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

also-read-trending Trending

Bell was able to hold off Brad Keselowski and William Byron before the weather delay. Bell was in the front of the field, leading a race-high 90 of the 249 laps, which was 151 laps short of the originally scheduled 400-lap race when rain and lightning halted the race.

Due to high humidity, track crews couldn't make progress drying the track, and as half of the race was completed, NASCAR declared Bell the winner of the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.

The win marked Bell’s second Cup Series win of the season and the eighth of his Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished as runner-up, followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry completed the top 10 in the rain-shortened Coke 600.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #9 - Chase Elliott
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #4 - Josh Berry
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  13. #5 - Justin Allgaier
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #34 - Michael McDowell
  17. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  22. #51 - Justin Haley
  23. #17 - Chris Buescher
  24. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  25. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. 33 - Austin Dillon
  28. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen
  29. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #71 - Zane Smith
  34. #15 - Kaz Grala
  35. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #50 - Ty Dillon
  37. #66 - BJ McLeod
  38. #10 - Noah Gragson
  39. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  40. #44 - JJ Yeley

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the World Wide Technology Raceway next Sunday, June 2.

Edited by Yash Soni
